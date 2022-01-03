COVID Updates: 84 million rapid antigen tests will be available as COVID infections continue to rise

Here’s a quick summary of what’s happening in COVID news across Australia.

84 million rapid antigen tests were ordered, but they will not be free

The federal government has agreed to fund half the cost of the 84 million speed tests, which are purchased by states and will be distributed free of charge to people identified as close contacts.

On Wednesday, the national cabinet will decide whether to discount fast tests for concession card holders.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has continued to resist pressure to subsidize test costs for everyone else, despite complaints of long queues for hours of PCR tests.

“We have invested hundreds of billions of dollars to get Australia out of this crisis,” he told a news conference today.

“We are now in a phase of a pandemic where you can not do everything for free.”

Tests are made free for the public in other countries, such as the UK, where people can order free kits to be delivered by post.

Rapid antigen tests have been difficult to achieve as COVID case numbers have increased. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

One in five PCR tests is positive in Victoria

Victoria reported a record 8,577 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths today, while hospitalizations rose to their highest level in nearly two months.

Victoria COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar said the Omicron variant was moving rapidly across the community, with one in five tests being positive, a tenfold increase in rates before Omicron.

“In the first three days of this year we have had more cases already than we have had throughout 2020,” he said.

People are only asked to go to PCR testing centers if they have symptoms and have returned a quick positive test to call an ambulance only if it is a medical emergency.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the government would increase the state’s vaccination capacity, ensuring that up to 300,000 Victorians could be vaccinated each week.

From tomorrow across the country, people who got the second vaccine four months ago will be eligible for a booster vaccine.

94 people hospitalized in South Australia, none on ventilator

South Australia has reported 2,552 new cases of COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized has risen to 94.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall said nine people were in the ICU, but no one was in a fan.

He said the state would now agree to the national definition of a close contact announced by the Prime Minister last week.

“Families and intimate contacts are automatically defined as close contacts,” Mr Marshall said.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall has clarified the definition of a “close contact”. ( ABC News )

However, he said there were two areas of exclusion with vulnerable people such as nursing homes and aboriginal communities and areas where there was a significant level of transmission.

“If you are face to face without masks inside, then you will be assigned a close contact if you have been there for more than 15 minutes.

NSW registers the largest number of hospital admissions since September

In the 24 hours to 20:00, New South Walesrose hospital admissions to 1204, up from 1066 in the previous reporting period.

There are now 95 patients in intensive care and 25 in ventilators.

It is the highest number of people being treated for COVID-19 in state hospitals since September 23rd.

Long queues for testing continue amid the severe shortage of rapid antigen testing kits. ( ABC News: Gavin Coote )

The Health Services Union (HSU) has warned that the hospital system will reach a critical stage within two to three months, with staff who may resign due to fatigue if changes are not made by the state government.

Meanwhile, the council of the NSW Australian Medical Association said it was becoming difficult to staff critical care areas of hospitals.

“It simply means pushing [staff] increasingly difficult [when]”One of the things we were trying to do during this Christmas period was try to give the downtime staff, try to prepare them, you know, for what’s coming next,” said AMA chairman Michael Bonning. .

Western Australians continue to wear masks

Western Australia will extend its masking mandate in all public indoor environments until January 7, after two new local COVID-19 cases were registered overnight.

The cases are a 20-year-old male back and his 24-year-old house friend.

The man was not vaccinated while the woman was.

Both cases are believed to be related to the current Delta outbreak and were contagious in the community.

Masks will remain mandatory in all indoor public spaces until Friday, while other restrictions on host locations will be lifted on Tuesday.

Man from Queensland in his 30s a ‘probable’ death from COVID

Queensland authorities are investigating the death of a local resident in his late 30s after he returned a rapid positive antigen test.

Health Chief John Gerrard said the man “died suddenly at his home on the Gold Coast last night” and testing was ongoing to confirm if his death was related to COVID.

He said the death was sent to state forensics for investigation.

Queensland recorded 4,249 new infections in the last reporting period.

There are 10 people in the ICU in the hospital and one person is in the ventilator.

Dr Gerrard said as of yesterday, there had been “about 90” cases of COVID-related congestion in the aboriginal community of Cherbourg, 250 kilometers north-west of Brisbane.

Chemists are trying to keep up with the demand for fast antigen tests. ( ABC News: Melinda Howells )

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk warned elderly Queenslands residents who had not yet received a vaccine booster to restrict their movements in the coming weeks.

She said the state had secured a reserve of 18 million rapid antigen tests.

“We will release those supplies, but we are also talking to pharmacies in which they will receive more stocks in the coming weeks.”

Authorities also plan to increase PCR testing capacity on the Gold Coast.

Tasmania to stop calling positive cases

Tasmania has discovered a record 466 new COVID daily infections, with two people in hospital, none in intensive care and 278 cases managed under the COVID @ home program.

Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said the two hospital cases were not accepted because of COVID.

Health officials said a major broadcast occurred at the Apocalypse holiday in northern Tasmania last week, with about 10,000 people in attendance.

Mr Gutwein said there were 25 cases of COVID among festival participants.

Deputy Director of Public Health Scott McKeown announced that a text messaging system would notify positive cases and ask them to isolate themselves to facilitate demand for state contact trackers.

The state government has also abandoned the listplaces of exposurefor new cases, with low-risk countries being removed from the list before the new year.

Only sites older than December 28 that are classified as “close contact” by the previous definition are still listed.

More cases in Greater Darwin, Alice Springs, Katherine and Tennant Creek

The Northern Territory has recorded 58 new cases of COVID overnight in Darwin the Great, Alice Springs, Katherine and Tennant Creek.

Case numbers include an employee of Katherine Hospital, who health authorities believe was infected by a patient at the facility.

Of the total cases, 20 are related to foreign or international arrivals, 17 are close contacts of previous cases and there are two cases of transmission from the community.

An investigation is still needed to identify the source of the other 19 cases.

There are 21 people with COVID-19 in hospital in NT, none of them in ICU.