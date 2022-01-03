International
Two dead after a large tree falls on a house in Horseshoe Bay, BC
Two people lost their lives after a tree fell on a house in Horseshoe Bay early Sunday.
Emergency crews arrived at the 6200 block of Wellington Ave at 1:30 a.m. following a report of a large tree falling on homes in the West Vancouver neighborhood.
The fatal incident took the lives of a man in his 60s and a woman in his 50s, according to a press release from the West Vancouver Police Department.
“This seems to be a tragic accident,” says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy with West Vancouver Police.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”
The BC Coroners office told CBC News that they are in the early stages of an investigation and have no additional information available at this time.
The uprooted tree also knocked down power lines and ruptured gas lines. Police say roads remain closed to traffic in the area and teams are working to remove the tree and debris.
In a social media post Sunday, the West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association identified the two killed in the incident as former president of the association Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline Sharp.
“Mike was our goalkeeper for our beer league Wednesday night,” Vancouver resident Patrick Hogan told CBC News on Sunday. In a homage posted on Facebook, Hogan wrote that Mike played on his hockey team for more than two decades.
“Mike was the heart and soul of the dressing room, always ready with a smile and stories from his and Caroline’s travels around the world,” Hogan said. in his post.
Tragic news in our hockey community today. Former WVMHA president Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline died last night after a large tree fell on their home in Horseshoe Bay. We are in shock. Mike was a selfless leader and a true gentleman. #REST IN PEACE @PCAHAMain @BCHockey_Source pic.twitter.com/uYb3S2YJbT
Strong wind warnings
The incident occurred as strong winds swept across the Vancouver Subway over the weekend.
On Saturday, Environment Canada warned that the Pacific frontal system with strong winds of up to 70 km / h for East Vancouver Island and Vancouver Metro is expected to ease overnight.
New wind warnings are in effect for Sunday in the areas of Richmond, Delta and South Surrey, where winds are expected to reach 70 km / h with winds reaching 90 km / h.
Strong winds are expected to ease on Sunday evening around midnight.
