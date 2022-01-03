Myanmar Junta speculation will grant amnesty to celebrities





There is speculation that the immediate sentencing of celebrities, activists and members of student unions – including actors and actresses – could lead to amnesty. Tun Kyi, a member of the Steering Committee for Former Political Prisoners, told Mizzima that the amnesty would be due to growing international pressure on the junta. Famous movie actors and singers like Lu Min, Pyay Ti Oo, Indra Kyaw Zin, Ye Taik, Saw Pho Khwar, Paing Takhon and PoPo, social media influencer Win Min Than, student leaders like Min Thwe Thit, Wai Yan Phyo Moe, Aung Phyo Kyaw and Salween Blood Media editor-in-chief Daw Mya Wun Yan were also recently convicted. There are more than 50 well-known people from all walks of life in the sick, according to a BBC report. The international position of the Myanmar Military Council has dropped significantly and so they may be prepared to grant amnesty to show goodwill on the international stage, Tun Kyi said. “All those arrested during the Spring Revolution, whether actors or not, are political prisoners. Military councils usually grant amnesty on Independence Day, Reunification Day, and other large days in my experience. “I think the military council issued the orders before that date,” he added. In addition, the recent sentencing of some political prisoners by prison courts is significant and amnesty may be possible, said Khin Maung Myint, a legal adviser. He said he had heard from prison sources that the amnesty would be granted on January 4th. “We are hearing the same thing in the prison court. Amnesty will be granted on the next Independence Day. They have done two things in the past. One is for prosecutors to resolve the case by leaving the case. For prisoners it is a way to reduce their sentence under the Code of Criminal Procedure 401 (1). In recent years, instead of the abandonment method, amnesty has been granted only after the end of the trial. from these days can be expected for amnesty.When almost all courts are Are they doing more to grant amnesty later? he added.

