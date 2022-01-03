PEI’s approach to Omicron ‘very complacent’, says Opposition

The PEI government needs to take a stronger approach to dealing with the current spread of COVID-19, says Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

On December 16, the province hit a new record for active COVID-19 cases with 49. This number has continued to rise since then, with the most recent report 867.

“I’m seeing an alarming complacent approach from this government,” Bevan-Baker said Island Breakfast host Mitch Cormieron on Monday.

“It feels annoying, it feels surprising, and a lot of the islanders, they are confused and they are worried.”

Bevan-Baker was not specific about what a Green government would do differently.

He said he did not believe a complete blockade was required. He noted that in Quebec restaurants dining rooms are closed and personal gatherings are more restricted than in PEI

While it seems that the disease caused by the Omicron variant is less severe, Bevan-Baker said that PEI should think not only about the health of the island’s inhabitants, but also about the stability of the health care system.

“We already have a health care system here on Prince Edward Island that without any COVID impact was quite stressful,” he said.

“We have a small health care system that is already overloaded.”

‘Clearly polite’

Bevan-Baker blamed the government not only for its backlash but also for poor communication.

Parents need more information on long-term plans for schools, he said, and it would be helpful to understand the severity of the current outbreak if the province released information on positivity rates at test sites.

“Clear is polite and at the moment this government is not clear and does not communicate as often or as fully as it could with the islanders,” Bevan-Baker said.

More information could alleviate the island’s residents’ concerns, he said.

Bevan-Baker notedhe is not playing politics on this issue. It is the duty of the opposition to express the concerns of the islanders, he said.