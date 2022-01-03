Mondelz International completes acquisition of Chipita Global SA, European high-rise … | tidings

Represents an important milestone in the company’s strategy to accelerate growth and become a global food food leader. Improves offer in attractive $ 65 billion global packaged baked goods category Enables innovation across all beloved brands, including Cadbury, Milka and 7Days

CHICAGO, 03 January 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Chipita Global SA, a high-growth leader in Central and Eastern European croissants and bakery food category.

The acquisition marks an exciting milestone in the Company’s strategic plan, focused on accelerating growth in key food neighborhoods, while continuing to expand its footprint in key markets.

Founded in Greece more than 40 years ago, Chipita SA distributes croissants and other baked goods brands to two billion consumers in more than 50 countries. The acquisition boosts the Company’s offer in the attractive global $ 65 billion packaged baked goods category and enables Mondelz International to offer a wide portfolio of baked goods in Europe, with a significantly increased presence in the Central and Eastern European markets with rapid growth.

We are delighted to formally welcome Chipita Global SA at Mondelz International, bringing together our strong brands and heritage as we continue to offer great-tasting food and innovate across all of our brands to meet a wide range of changing needs of consumers, said Dirk Van de Put. , President and CEO of Mondelz International. The iconic Chipitas brands and the significant scale in so many attractive geographies make them a strong strategic complement to our existing portfolio and future growth ambitions in Europe and beyond.

Chipita has been at the forefront of development and growth in the croissants and baked goods sector in many countries, driven by its strong innovation and manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition offers exciting opportunities for innovation by combining iconic Mondelz International brands like Cadbury and Milka, with beloved Chipita croissants and baked food brands like 7Days. A formal integration process will take effect over the next six months.

Mondelz International will use Chipita’s Central and Eastern European distribution network capabilities to improve its distribution in the region, while continuing to introduce its brands to new locations in the region and beyond. The company also expects to build Chipita Global SA differentiated capabilities with additional expertise in procurement and manufacturing.

The acquisition of Chipita Global SA is based on Mondelz Internationals’ continued expansion into fast-growing food segments. In 2021, the Company acquired Grenade, a leading UK company for performance nutrition; Gourmet Food Holdings, a leading Australian food company in the attractive category of biscuits and premium biscuits; and Hu, a well-being food company in the United States.

About Chipita SA Chipita SA was created in Greece 40 years ago. It is one of the largest producers of salty and sweet foods in Central and Eastern Europe, with around $ 580 million in revenue in 2020. With a leading position in the production of packaged croissants and baked foods, the company has a portfolio of iconic brands that include: 7Days, Chipicao and Fineti. A pillar of the company’s decision-making has been the development and expansion of baked goods and baked goods in many markets, driven by innovation and strong manufacturing capabilities. It has 13 manufacturing plants with a presence in over 50 countries and employs more than 5,100 employees.

