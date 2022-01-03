Global: ESG Debt & Equity Podcast: Emerging Social Bond Market





Sustainable finances as a trend and financing option have grown exponentially and show no signs of slowing down. In this series of short podcasts, our ESG Debt & Equity experts discuss the tips and key things you need to consider when considering growing sustainable finance, including ever-evolving legal and regulatory requirements across regions. Climate related financial reporting requirements in the UK Laura Fisher, a consultant at the London Corporate Group, takes a look at key UK climate-related reporting requirements, as well as key developments you should be aware of in this ever-changing landscape. Emerging social bond market Maxim Khrapov, senior associate from our London office, takes a look at how the social bond market is involved and what the market can expect in the coming years. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) Pieter-Jan Denys, Senior Fellow at our Brussels office, discusses the new and forthcoming European directive, and the need to develop the CSRD from the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) currently in force. ESG Debt in Latin America Lima partners Pablo Berckholtz and Luis Ernesto Marin discuss trends that contribute to the growth of the ESG debt market across Latin America, including what we can expect to see in the coming years in this area. Green and sustainability-related loans: under the microscope Paris’s partner, Michael Foundethakis, discusses sustainability loans – what they are and key features, including a feature in the Turkish market. Seismic displacement – A background of strong growth in the stable financial market This edition of the podcast, presented by Vienna’s partner Eva-Maria Sgur-Cabanac, focuses on the political, legal and regulatory dynamics of the ever-evolving sustainable finance market over the past five years. Dramatis Personae in ESG Finance 2nd Review Opinions, Certificates of Auditor, KPI James Tanner of London delivers our next podcast on the ESG Debt & Equity series, focusing on some of the parties involved in ESG financial transactions. ESG debt in emerging EMEA markets This podcast publication, by London partner Megan Schellinger, focuses on trends within and growth of ESG debt activity within emerging EMEA markets, including case studies on some of our recent experiences. Top 10 ESG Debt Financing Tips Rob Mathews and Samantha Greer share useful tips and insights for those considering taking out ESG-related bonds and loans. Growth and challenges of green bonds in the 144A market Ben Bierwirth discusses the growth of the green bond market, the 144A liabilities concerns associated with these, and the incentive on the part of the buyer.

