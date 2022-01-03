Global Ag News For 3 22 January

TODAY EXPORT INSPECTIONS, TRADERS ‘COMMITMENTS, USDA OIL FAT AND SEEDS, USDA BONE CRUSHES

Overnight wheat prices have risen 6 1/2 in SRW, 11 3/4 in HRW, to 11 1/2 in HRS; Corn is grown 7 3/4; Soy until 21 1/2; Soy flour up to $ 0.50; Soy increases 1.03.

Markets ended last week with lower wheat prices 25 1/4 in SRW, 35 in HRW, 34 1/2 in HRS; Corn is cut 14 1/4; Soy less 12 1/4; Soy flour $ 0.48; Soy rose by 0.62.

China’s markets are closed for the holidays. Palm oil prices in Malaysia overnight rose 160 ringgit (+ 3.41%) to 4857.

There have been changes in registrations (329 soybeans). Total registration: 1,900 SRW contracts for wheat; 39 Oats; 50 corn; 573 Soybeans; 143 Sojoil; 0 Soy flour; 92 HRW Wheat.

The preliminary changes in the open interest of futures contracts on December 31 were: SRW Wheat 230 contracts, HRW Wheat 872, Corn with 2700, Soybean up to 268, Soybean Flour up to 1448, Soybean with 114.

Prediction of Brazil cereals and oilseeds: Forecast of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana: Isolated rainfall until Monday. Rainfall scattered on Tuesday. Temperatures close to normal until Tuesday. Forecast by Mato Grosso, MGDS and South Goia: Rains scattered by Tuesday. Temperatures close to normal until Tuesday.

Prediction of Argentine cereals and oilseeds: Cordoba, Santa Fe, Buenos Aires Northern Prediction: Isolated showers by Tuesday. Temperatures above normal until Tuesday. La Pampa, Buenos Aires Southern Forecast: Isolated rain until Tuesday. Temperatures above normal until Tuesday.

The players card for December 31 had funds: net sellers of 4,000 SRW grain contracts, sellers of 2,000 corn, sellers of 1,000 soybeans, sellers of 3,000 soy flour and buyers of 1,000 soybeans.

tenders

WHEAT TENDER: State wheat buyer in Jordan launches international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of mill wheat, which can be obtained from optional origin

CUTTING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: The South Korean state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. launched an international tender to purchase about 22,000 tons of rice to be sourced from the United States.

RICE TENDER: Bangladesh’s state-owned grain buyer launched an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of imported rice using land rail transportation.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq’s state-owned grain buyer launches tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat mill with a limited number of commercial companies required to supply

BAZA SH.BA/CASH

Base barges for maize shipped to the U.S. Gulf Coast weakened on Friday, and soybean barge bids were flat in weak and quiet trade ahead of the New Year holiday, traders said. CIF Gulf corn trucks loaded in December were offered about 85 cents above March futures contracts, 3 cents below Thursday’s last bid. FOB-based bids for January corn shipments were held at around 110 cents above March futures contracts, while FOB bids in February were around 98 cents above futures contracts. CIF soybean trucks loaded in December were offered at about 115 cents during January, stable through Thursday. Bids for soybean trucks in January were unquoted while bids were about 90 cents above futures contracts. Exporters demand for immediate soybean supplies combined with a slow pace of supply from the country kept the CIF market upturned, with December barges commanding a high premium on subsequent shipments. Bids of the FOB soybean base for January shipments were held at around 125 cents above the January futures contracts, while February bids were around 110 cents above the future of March. Tariffs for barges on the Midwest Rivers eased this week, but remained high due to narrow supplies of empty barges. Barges on the Mississippi River in St. Louis. BG / USA Traders were monitoring forecasts for freezing temperatures in the Midwest this weekend that could slow the movement of barges on the Illinois River.

Cash bids for corn rose at rail market terminals and river lifts in Ohio and Indiana on Friday, grain traders said. The native base for corn was unchanged in elevators in the western Midwest of the US and in processors throughout the region. The soybean base remained stable in processors and elevators around the Midwest. Farmers’ sales slowed after a storm of soybean deals earlier in the week.

Cash collection values ​​in the US remained stable on Friday in the quiet trade ahead of the New Year holiday. American markets were open, but most government offices closed and some merchants closed early. Food mixers had covered most of their immediate ingredient needs and waited until January for prices to resume, a trader said this week.

Country-based bids for winter hardy wheat were flat at grain terminals across the southern U.S. plains on Friday, traders said. Rain and light snow are forecast for parts of the Plains this weekend, but storms are expected to miss drier areas, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to customers. Protein premiums for hard red winter wheat delivered by rail to or through Kansas City were unchanged for all grain grades, according to CME Group data.

Country-based bids for corn and soy remained stable in processors and elevators around the U.S. Midwest early Friday, grain traders said. The base for both commodities was stable to be placed in the region’s river terminals, with offers for corn and soybeans rising by 2 cents per buhel in Seneca, Illinois. Farmers’ sales were expected to be slow as most growers had enough money to meet their immediate cash flow needs, traders said.

Country-based bids for U.S. soybean meal remained unchanged at both the railroad processor market and the truck market on Friday, traders said. Cash market relations were calm. Traders had noticed an increase in orders for small shipments earlier in the week, with end users seeking to make sure they had enough supplies to extend until the delivery of their previously booked contracts in January.



CULTURE SURVEY: US Soy and Corn Pressure for Ethanol

Soybean breakage was seen at 191.8 million loaves in November, up 0.4% from a year earlier

Crude and formerly refined soybean oil reserves at the end of November stood at 40 2.402 billion, up from $ 2.117 billion

Corn used in ethanol production has grown by 5% per year to 453.1 million loaves

India’s wheat exports rose to $ 872 million in April-October

India’s wheat exports jumped to $ 872 million during the April-October period in the current fiscal period due to healthy demand, with Bangladesh emerging as the top destination, the trade ministry said on Friday.

In terms of volume, wheat exports during this period increased by more than 527 percent to 3.2 million tons (MT) from 0.51 MT in the period a year earlier.

“India’s wheat exports in the current fiscal (April-October) increased by 546 percent to $ 872 million from $ 135 million reported during the same period of the previous fiscal period,” the ministry said.

In the current fiscal, wheat exports are expected to reach an all-time high in terms of volume, he added.

Ukraine sets a ceiling on raising the price of bread to curb inflation

The Ukrainian government restricted price increases for wheat bread and rye bread to stabilize prices for basic products, according to a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Producers of this bread are prohibited from setting the wholesale selling price margin above 10%. The government also included sunflower oil in the list of top products, saying price increases should be announced in advance.

China has made great strides in GMO soybean, corn projects, the ministry official said

(Yicai Global) December 31 – Pilot projects for genetically modified soybeans and corn have achieved remarkable results, marking a historic step forward in the industrialization of these GMO foods in China, according to an agriculture ministry official.

The results show that GMO soybeans and corn have excellent resistance to insects and herbicides and have significant yields and ecological effects, Liu Peilei, director of the GMO biosafety office of the ministry of science, technology and education, said yesterday in Beijing.

A high-efficiency, efficient, green and simplified support production model has also gradually taken shape, he said. GMO soybeans only need one herbicide spray to reach more than 95 percent of weeds, which can reduce weed costs by 50 percent and increase yields by 12 percent, Liu found.

China’s Heilongjiang will expand its soybean plantation area in 2022

Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province will increase its soybean planting area by 10 million mu (about 666,667 hectares) by 2022, local authorities said.

Soybean yield is expected to increase by 1.3 billion kg, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

The decision aims to optimize the planting structure in the province and increase the ability to guarantee the supply of important agricultural products, the department said.

Heilongjiang is the main soybean production base in China, where the planting area and production remain the first in the country.

Bulgaria kills 39,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Sunday began slaughtering more than 39,000 poultry in the southern village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed on two industrial farms there, the governor of the Haskovo region said.

Minko Angelov said both farms had been hit by highly pathogenic avian influenza type A. This is the second outbreak in the village since April, when more than 40,000 chickens were destroyed. (Full story)

Severe forms of bird flu, commonly called bird flu, have spread to Europe and Asia in recent weeks.