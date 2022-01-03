International Aerospace Environment Group (IAEG) shares current and future projects | tidings





WARRENDALE, Pa., January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –In 2021, the International Aerospace Environment Group (IAEG) has engaged in a number of exciting projects focusing on EU-restricted technologies REACH and other global chemical regulations and exploring possible alternatives to replacement of chemicals and materials available to the aerospace industry. The IAEG (Replacement Technologies) Working Group 2 takes the lead in this area and, in 2021, achieved some key results through the implementation of innovative cross-industry collaboration methods. As part of the Anodize Seal Project, completed in 2021, a performance review exercise of non-hex-chrome sealing solutions was conducted and the results were summarized in a technical report which is available to non-IAEG members. The report details the performance levels of each proposed solution of anodized seals against the agreed criteria and includes the test results communicated by the project participants. In addition to the technical report, the team made a recommendation to Committee SAE AMS A to update AMS2471 to allow the option to use a trivalent chromium conversion coating as an anodic seal.

The Bond Primer project is continuing beyond the initial work declaration completed in 2020. In phase 1 of this project, seven member companies collaborated to exchange information on key requirements for the implementation of chromate-free primer and adhesive systems for aerospace applications. In 2021, Phase 2 of the Bond Primer Project was launched with fourteen member companies. This phase of the project requires testing on chrome-free hex and adhesive bonding systems by engaging with suppliers of these products to evaluate their performance.

The Cadmium Plating project team will launch a testing campaign in early 2022, which will evaluate the performance of electrical connectors that are fitted with alternatives to cadmium. In 2021, the project team created its own test matrix and worked with suppliers to purchase test samples. Samples of different types of clothing will be combined and subjected to performance testing where the compatibility of these different types of clothing sourced from different suppliers will be assessed.

In 2021, the Fuel Tank Coatings project was officially launched with 11 member companies participating. The project will seek to gather requirements for non-hex-chrome clothing along with information on alternatives that have already been evaluated by member companies. Like the Bond Primer project, members will engage with alternative suppliers to evaluate their performance against a set of requirements set by the project team. Project results are available for individual review and use by the company, on a voluntary and unilateral basis. To learn more, visit the IAEG website at http://www.iaeg.com or contact Laura Wilkinson, IAEG Working Group 2 Leader ([email protected]). For additional information about IAEG, please contact Christer Hellstrand, IAEG Program Director ([email protected]) or Michele Lewis, IAEG Communications Officer ([email protected]). Media contacts Laura Wilkinson, IAEG, 7247727562, [email protected] SOURCE IAEG

