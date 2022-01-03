Covid era travel support

Business aviation has been riding a sled for the past two years due to the pandemic. However, according to the industry’s international travel support (ITS) segment, business is currently approaching or exceeding pre-Covid levels.

This is a pretty good turnaround since the beginning of the pandemic when international travel was virtually stopped within a few days. A global travel support provider noted that its business fell by 80 percent in just a few weeks, prompting it to impose layoffs on employees and other cost-saving measures as offices in many countries became empty.

However, as vaccines began to emerge and the initial increases in infection subsided, some countries began to reopen their frontiers to travelers in advance, and business aviation became robust for a variety of reasons. “One is that people who may have gone commercially on some longer flights and not used the corporate jet now do not want to do so,” said Christine Vamvakis, senior account manager at Universal Weather and Aviation. “Of course, they do not.” do not want to be exposed to being on the same plane with their ‘200 closest friends’ or have to cross multiple lines at several airports. In many cases, greatly reduced airline timetables also made commercial flights less popular.

Parking restrictions, a problem before Covid, is once again evident.

While safety and comfort have always been part of the business aviation value proposition, “Covid is just another reason to get people on that private jet,” explained Joel Logan, director of travel coordination services at Flight Pro International. He noted that the company’s concerns are now more focused on preventing key employees from escaping the virus. This and the rise of charter and leisure travel have given the private aviation industry a few days of record use in recent months.

Meanwhile, the planning of international flights has become more complex. “There is no such thing as an easy ride,” said Henry “Duke” LeDuc, operations director with UAS International Trip Support. “Previously, it was only the civil aviation authorities that were involved in [flight] approval processes. Now you have involved health authorities in all approvals around the world and they all have a different approach to vaccine requirements and quarantine requirements. There is no uniform way to approach this challenge. “

In the early days of the pandemic, it was not uncommon for countries to change their travel requirements literally overnight, and most leading ITS providers set up dedicated in-country monitoring teams. It is now more important than ever for operators to have a consistent flow of information about their destination regulations until launch.

Throughout the pandemic, those ever-changing regulations have spurred an increase in aircraft operators seeking assistance to support travel. “These are considerations we have never dealt with before,” Vamvakis noted. “Nobody asked about vaccines before … We are starting to see trends where some countries will give you a certain amount of time. Uruguay, for example, says you must get your vaccination within nine months of arrival.

“When you cover the complexity and amount of correspondence that goes into coordinating these things, these operators are overloaded with information and they have a lot on their tables,” LeDuc said, “so they’re looking for more support in different ways. how in the past, especially in areas like the Caribbean, which were usually a target for DIY [trip planning]. That may not necessarily be the case now. “

One source of confusion is the need to decipher the different test thresholds required by different jurisdictions. “What we’ve found is that remote countries give you a little leeway because they know it takes a long time to get there, but that ‘s definitely the big question and that’ s like a moving target,” Logan said. “Are they 96 hours?” Are it 72 hours? Is it before departure? Is it before arrival? Are there three days? What do three days mean? Aren’t they 72 hours? So you have all those questions that come up. ”

Aircraft operators are not the only people who can feel their heads spinning. Even local authorities can be confused by the rapidly changing restrictions. “Some of them were not always up to date,” said Akram Abbas, manager of Hadid International Services’ operations control center. “Some were not always clear or aware of how to react in some locations to the changes that are taking place and we witnessed a lack of coordination. The good thing is that everyone understands that the situation is unusual, so we did not have many complaints from customers. “

“There are places where in the past you might just have needed to be vaccinated,” Vamvakis said. “Now they want a vaccination and a PCR or antigen test, so the change may have happened, but the authorities may not have notified it; they either just published it from the inside… or they just did an update and sent a fax. to certain operators or vendors designated in the country. ” Vamvakis added that this situation gives more impetus to use an ITS with intelligence “boots on the ground”.

The Covid pandemic has added layers of complexity to international travel support tasks. (Photo: Hadid)

“We have classified the countries as closed, at least domestically, if they require quarantine,” said Jeffrey Briand, vice president of global travel support with World Fuel Services. “No customer will go to one place and sit in quarantine for 10 to 15 days. The others we consider closed are [those that allow] only essential trips. ” He noted that the situation is changing as countries ease their restrictions. “I’m starting to see a particular movement towards the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated, especially in Europe,” Briand added. “In other words, if you are vaccinated, you can enter. You may still need a PCR test, but once you get through the airport, you can move around the country.” Finally, he described “open” places as those without a vaccination mandate, just a requirement for a PCR test that can be between 36 and 96 hours after your arrival, depending on the country.

All those added layers of complexity and research that result from regulations have doubled the time it takes staff to complete international travel support requests, according to Louis Smyth, Universal’s senior manager of digital content and communications. All ITS providers AIN spoke to about this article stating that the flight planning process now takes longer than before the world faced Covid. Authorities in most countries now require longer time to process documents, which means operators need to add extra time to their schedules when sending future missions to their support providers.

This is not the only change the industry has experienced. “We were completely paperless before this pandemic, so all we had to do was work together at Zoom versus standing up and looking over a partition to talk to someone,” Briand said. “It has changed the way we do things significantly and with our online tools, [but] I do not think our customers have seen any change in service level as well [activity] is taking. “

On the ground, activity in some popular locations has recovered as well as after Covid as customers are reporting delays. “For example, the fuel truck was delayed because there are so many planes on the ground that they could not get to your plane on time, or customs clearance took longer because there were four planes in front of you,” Vamvakis said.[As flights increase]”You have parking restrictions and the old problems we faced before Covid,” Logan added. “It’s kind of nice to see those challenges come up again because it means the world is going back to normal a little bit.”

Another factor that passengers should consider before traveling internationally, along with understanding the entry requirements of a country, is where they can take the Covid test at the destination, before returning home or before a portion. next on their journey. ITS providers maintain lists of reputable testing sites and their return times.

“We believe the new normal … is that things like vaccination and PCR tests are always required,” Abbas explained. “Apart from your visa and passport, these are additional things that we should always look at.”