Golf Business News – More top players join the Saudi International arena





Former Masters champion Patrick Reid and US Ryder Cup star Tony Finau are among several new players who will sign up to play at next month’s PIFSaudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers. part of Asian TourThe tournament schedule, which is being held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club from February 3-6, looks set to be the strongest in the history of the tournament. Reed will return to Saudi Arabia again, playing in every tournament since the inaugural event in 2019, while Finau, who finished runner-up last year, will seek to do better to start his 2022 season. Previously announced players included defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Phil Mickelson. In addition to four of the top 10 in the world, the tournament will also see some new faces with a debut for Matthew Wolff, one of golf’s most recognizable young talents. Other newcomers to the field include Australian trio Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert. Frenchman Victor Perez will also be among those vying for a $ 5 million prize pool and one of the highest total OWGR points in international golf. Alongside some of the confirmed star names will be the top 30 players from the 2020-21 Asian Tournament Order of Merit, which will be finalized after this month.Singapore International and SMBC Singapore Open. Wade Ormsby (Australia), Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) and Joohyung Kim (South Korea) are the current top three players. Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and Vice President of Saudi Golf and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: We have a truly world-class international arena that is gathering for the 2022 edition of Saudi International. The mix of the best players in the world from all over the US, Europe and Asia Pacific will make this year the most anticipated so far. “Combining strong fields for our international events for men and women has shown that it plays a vital role in fostering participation and engagement in sport in Saudi Arabia. The commitment from our long-term partners in the PIF to take the title position at the event has provided further recognition that the event has reached a level of strategic importance to Saudi Arabia, impacting our core schools and curricula, as well as rapid improvement. our national. the teams as part of the long trip were to Saudi Arabia. PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers Recently announced a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tournament. Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Executive Director of the Asian Tour, added: We have less than a month ahead of one of the biggest events in the history of the Asian Tour. And with the two-headed game at the end of our season in Singapore approaching to confirm our 30 best players from the Order of Merit, we are all geared up for an extremely important week. The tournament will give our members a tremendous opportunity to play with many of the global star games and allow us to further increase our fan base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golfbusinessnews.com/news/sponsorship/more-top-players-join-saudi-international-field/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos