Ontario PM to make announcement after cabinet considers tougher public health measures





Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday, a day after his cabinet convened to consider imposing additional public health measures in response to an unprecedented increase in COVID-19-driven cases. Omicron and coronavirus. You will be able to watch the 11 a.m. ET press conference on this story. The Ford office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore. The Director General of Ontario Health, who oversees the provincial health system, is also scheduled to be present. Sources told CBC News on Sunday that the ministers discussed re-enforcing stricter measures on indoor dining, gyms and retail. Sources said the cabinet also spoke about the timing of the return to school, although they were unable to say whether a decision had been made. The meeting comes as the province sees a record number of COVID-19 cases linked to the highly transmissible variant of the Omicron coronavirus. The province registered 16,714 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after registering a pandemic of 18,445 cases. Ontario Public Health warned Saturday that the daily case record was “an understatement” given changes in test suitability and the rapid spread of Omicron. Early research suggests that Omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous versions of the coronavirus. However, experts have warned that large numbers of people who become infected and therefore need to be isolated or quarantined could overwhelm hospitals and threaten the ability of businesses to stay open. Omicron cases increase Ontario discovered the first case of the Omicron variant on November 28, just days after South African researchers warned the world of its existence. About three weeks later, Omicron became the dominant variant , making up the majority of new daily infections in the province. On December 16, Ontario’s scientific table for COVID-19 called for “breaker” restrictions to combat the rapid spread of Omicron and to prevent ICU admissions from reaching “volatile levels” by early January. In response, Ontario reintroduces capacity limits at restaurants, bars and retailers on Dec. 19, limiting it to a maximum of 50 percent. He also mandated that they close at 23:00, imposed restrictions on the sale of alcohol and limited private indoor gatherings to 10 people. These restrictions were not enough to dampen the spread of Omicron, and Ontario imposed successive record-high case counts in late December. Last week, along changes in testing and isolation instructions , Moore announced a two days delay in starting school to give the government time to provide N95 masks to school staff and licensed childcare facilities, and to deploy another 3,000 independent HEPA filter units to school boards. There were also some restrictions on sports and extracurricular activities, as well as capacity restrictions on large facilities. But some experts also warned of these measures were not strong enough to curb “out of control” transmission. of the virus.

