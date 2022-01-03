EU denies attempt to ‘bury’ green investment plan with December 31st release





BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (Reuters) – The EU executive on Monday rejected suggestions that it waited until New Year’s Eve to publish divisive proposals to allow some natural gas and nuclear power projects to be labeled sustainable. saying “we were not trying to do that. in cunning”. The Commission decision to include gas and nuclear investments in the European Union’s “sustainable finance taxonomy” rules was circulated in a draft proposal late on 31 December and was leaked to several media organizations. “Without digging a real hole, the European Commission could not have tried harder to bury this proposal,” said Henry Eviston, spokesman for sustainable finance at the WWF Environmental Policy Office. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “When the question was whether renewables are green, the Commission gave citizens three opportunities to give their opinion. For fossil and nuclear gas, we get a document written behind closed doors and published on New Year’s Eve , “he said in an online post. European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference that the executive had promised to present its position on what was a “very complex and sensitive topic” before the end of the year. “We were not trying to do it cunningly, if you will, by going for December 31,” he said. “I can assure you that our colleagues would very much prefer to take a vacation, but they decided to continue their work during the Christmas holidays to make sure this comes out before the end of the year.” During the months of heated debate over the proposals, some EU countries said gas investments were needed to help them get rid of the most polluting coal. Others said labeling fossil fuels as green would undermine the credibility of the rules and the EU, as it seeks to be a global leader in tackling climate change. Nuclear energy is similarly divisive. France, the Czech Republic and Poland are among those who say the lack of CO2 emissions from nuclear energy means it has a major role to play in curbing global warming. Austria, Germany and Luxembourg are among those objecting, citing concerns about radioactive waste. The Commission argues that the inclusion of gas and nuclear in its taxonomy, which aims to direct investment in energy projects, is only to facilitate a transition towards fully renewable energy production. The Commission’s draft sets out the conditions under which gas and nuclear can be used in the transition period. The commission will now gather comments on its draft by January 12th and hopes to adopt a final text by the end of the month. After that, the text can be discussed with governments and the EU parliament for up to six months. But it is unlikely to be rejected because it would require 20 of the 27 EU countries, representing 65% of EU citizens, to say “no”. The purpose of the agreement is to send a signal to private investors about what the EU considers acceptable “green” and stop green cleaning, where companies or investors overestimate their environmentally friendly credentials. The agreement will also impose restrictions on what EU governments can spend money from the EU recovery fund. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

