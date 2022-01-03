COVID-19 in PEI: What is happening the week of January 2nd





The PEI reported 137 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 84 cures, and the Green Party urges the government to communicate more clearly its response to the pandemic. New Year’s Eve was a big night for some restaurants on the island, amid a drop in indoor dining as a result of the province’s restrictions on COVID-19. Public display and flight announcements were banned by the provincial government early last week. In the current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered as possible places of exposure. As of Sunday, the province has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada New Brunswick reported 682 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 3,522 total active cases. The Prime Minister of the province, Blaine Higgsalso announced that he came out positive for the virus. Urgent and selective operations have been canceled due to an increase in cases.

Nova Scotia reported 1,893 new cases over the weekend.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 466 new cases Sunday and 2,597 active cases. One person is in the hospital. On Saturday, the province had reported 442 new cases. Top news from last week Crossing Vax of PEI The PEI Vax permit is now required at a range of businesses and events. Here’s a look at how to get permission and how it works. Here’s where you need to show the vaccination certificate at PEI And, here’s a look at how thevax pass can protect you. These islands are currently eligible for a vaccine Anyone from the age of five and up.

The third photos are available to islanders aged 18 and over, six months after the second strike.

Islanders can book an appointment to get the vaccine at a pharmacy or public health clinic.

You can find more information on how to get a vaccinehere. Further resources Reminder of symptoms Symptoms of COVID-19 may include: New or worsening cough.

Fever and / or chills.

Sore throat.

Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.

Headache.

Muscle, joint or body pain.

Feeling bad or extremely tired.

Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.

