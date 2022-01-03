When should you get a PCR swab instead of a rapid antigenic test for COVID-19?

At the beginning of the pandemic, the message from governments at all levels was clear: If you have symptoms, do a PCR test.

While this is still largely true, the rules about who should be tested and what kind of test they should do are more complicated.

The rapid growth in Omicron during the holiday season has pushed testing capacity to the limit in many parts of Australia, and the introduction of rapid antigen testing has provided another way to find out if you are infected.

Here is a general summary of each type of test and when you should take them.

When should I do a PCR test?

Australians have been told for almost two years that if you have it Symptoms of covid, no matter how gentle, you should do a PCR test.

It remains so, even though the PCR testing system is under pressure.

PCR tests require more time and are more accurate than rapid tests. ( ABC News: Bianca Clare )

Other reasons you should have a PCR test are if your rapid antigen test is positive (even if you are asymptomatic) or if the local health authorities inform you that you are in close contact and ask you to have a test.

Not all states will require close contacts to take a PCR test, however, the option is available, especially when rapid tests are lacking (which is now almost everywhere, more on that at some point).

According to guidelines approved by the National Cabinet but not yet approved by Western Australia, close contacts should only do a PCR test if they give a positive rapid antigen test result.

Western Australia continues to require PCR tests for some contacts and NSW goes on to say that close contacts should get a PCR test “as soon as possible”.

Travel restrictions have largely been removed from the demand for PCR tests, however, the Northern Territory still requires a negative PCR test for people entering from a hotspot.

In the very limited circumstances where WA is allowing someone to enter, those travelers are also required to have a negative PCR test prior to arrival, however, some states have restricted trip-related PCR testing to their clinics.

The Christmas break brought PCR testing to parts of Australia in excess. ( AAP: Brendan Thorne )

PCR tests are referred to as the “gold standard” test because they are extremely accurate in detecting whether a person has COVID-19.

But it can take days for a person to get a result due to complex laboratory processing performed on samples.

This, combined with the fact that people seeking a PCR test have to line up at test centers, pushed the system across much of Australia to the breaking point during the Christmas period.

As a result, governments agreed on the above rules on who should do a PCR test in an effort to cut long queues by the hour at many testing centers.

For any other application, you will need a rapid antigen test.

When should I get a quick antigen test?

According to National Cabinet rules, persons who have been identified as having close contact but who have no symptoms of COVID should have a rapid antigen test after entering isolation and again during the day6.

The rapid tests have been approved for use in Australia since October. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

If both tests are negative, they can leave the isolation on day 7.

A negative rapid test result is also required to enter some parts of the country, including Queensland, Tasmania and the NT (Territory also requires a negative PCR test prior to arrival, then RATs given on arrival).

Travelers to Queensland and Tasmania must obtain their RAT and declare it returned negative before traveling.

Rapid antigen tests can also be used to check if you are potentially contagious before going to a high-risk place of transmission, such as a large gathering, nursing home, or hospital.

Rapid antigen tests are less reliable than PCR tests, but are accurate enough to play a role in monitoring potential infection.

However, the introduction of rapid tests as a way to monitor the risk of COVID has seen an increase in stores and pharmacies, leaving many shelves bare.

Some state governments are in the process of procuring RATs to give away for free people who are considered close contacts, however, the federal government says it will not make them free for anyone who wants one.

What are the symptoms of Omicron that qualify for a PCR test?

While the Omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than other COVID-19 variants, it can cause many of the same symptoms.

As we said, if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you qualify for a PCR test and should do it as soon as possible.

Possible symptoms include:

fever (temperature 37.5 C or higher)

chills or night sweats

cough

sore throat

fatigue (fatigue)

difficulty breathing

headache

muscle pain (myalgia)

loss of sense of smell (anosmia)

distortion of the sense of taste (disgeusia)

nausea and vomiting

joint pain

loss of appetite

runny nose

nasally blocked (congested) nose.

