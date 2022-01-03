PIF was named the new title sponsor of Saudi International





The controversial Saudi international has a new title sponsor and an even stronger field that will compete next month. On Monday the Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, was announced as the new titular sponsor of the February 3-6 event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Several other names were added to the field, including Patrick Reed, who has played in every Saudi International since his 2019 debut, and last year runner-up Tony Finau. Matthew Wolff, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Victor Perez will make their debut. Saudi International is the same week as the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. That long event in one of the best places on the Tour each year will see a shrinking field because so many players are committed to playing in Saudi Arabia. Previously announced players for Saudi International include PGA 2021 Championship winner Phil Mickelson, two-time Saudi international champion Dustin Johnson, 2020 champion Graeme McDowell as well as Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Adri Arnaus, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Paul Casey, Jason Dufner, Shane Lowry, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Harold Varner III, Jh. We have a truly world-class international arena mounted for the 2022 edition of Saudi International. The mix of the world’s best players from across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific will make this year the most anticipated so far, said Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and Vice President of Saudi Golf and the Saudi Golf Federation through a notice. Bringing together strong areas for our international events for men and women has been shown to play a vital role in fostering participation and engagement in sport in Saudi Arabia. The commitment from our long-term partners in the PIF to take the title position at the event has provided further recognition that the event has reached a level of strategic importance to Saudi Arabia, impacting our core schools and curricula, as well as rapid improvement. our national. the teams as part of the long trip were to Saudi Arabia. More from the publication: “A special focus of PIF Saudi International enabled by Softbank Investment Advisors will be to improve the current work of the event on sustainability, innovation, women and youth. A key goal will be to further accelerate the transformation of Saudi International and be a prime example of golf events globally. Since the inauguration of Saudi International in 2019, the tournament has been widely criticized as part of Saudi governments’ efforts to expose human rights abuses, as has LIV Golf Investments, the new golf venture led by Greg Norman that also supports by PIF. The head of the funds is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of the King of Saudi Arabia. In its first year as part of the Asian tour schedule, Saudi International 2022 represents the strongest field in the history of the tournament. In 2021, the Saudis made a $ 100 million investment in the Asian tour.

