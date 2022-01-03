Sakkari, Rybakina mark the first victories of 2022





The first two players started 2022 on Monday with victories in three sets at the first WTA 500 event in Adelaide: 3rd Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina each closed out the first round victories after sharing the sets with Tamara Zidansek and Storm. Sanders, respectively. As the first winner of the year in the WTA main draw, Sakkari won a match in which she was served a bagel for the second time in the last four years. More from Adelaide: Badosa settles into ‘new normal’ after release season The first meeting between the two defeated semi-finalists at the French Open 2021 lasted 2 hours and 5 minutes and Sakkari won three of the last four matches including the last eight points after Zidansek equalized the decisive 3-0. She won with the final score: 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. “I did not feel good, to be honest deadly. It was not a good match on my part. I found a way to win, which is sometimes enough. I’m excited to be in the second round.” – Maria Sakkari Later in the center of the field, Rybakina also sprinted towards victory late in her match. A break against Australia’s Sanders to start the third set, the world number 14 won the last six games to tie the pair’s career face to face at 1-1. Control of Statistics: Sakkari won the match with defense. Although Zidansek scored another 20 wins (45 by 25), Slovenia made 10 more unforced errors (31 to 21). The match contained eight service breaks, four for each player, with 27 break points combined. Rybakina, on the other hand, was aggressive in her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win over Sanders, scoring 44 wins and nine aces in the win. She broke service five times and saved nine of the 13 break points she faced. “I am very happy that I managed to win this match, it was not easy at all and I felt [like] I did not play singles for a while. “I just hope I play better and better.” – Elena Rybakina The two winning seeds could be on track to face off in the quarterfinals: Rybakina’s next opponent will be the winner of the match between qualifiers Marie Bouzkova and Despina Papamichail, while Sakkari will face either American Shelby Rogers or Aussie Maddison Inglis. Read more: Hon marks first victory in Top 20 with return of Kvitova’s upset, Fernandez advances While Slovenia’s best player in Zidansek was defeated in the first round, the country number 2 waved the flag in the 16th round. Kaja Juvan, the world number 100, will be Aryna Sabalenka’s first opponent in Adelaide after she scored a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet.

