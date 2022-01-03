Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, passionately opposed to the death penalty, has died.





Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who described himself as a passionate opponent of the death penalty, died in Cape Town, South Africa on December 26, 2021. He was 90 years old. Tutu, who as Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town helped restore world consciousness against the white supremacist apartheid policies that oppressed his homeland, was later charged by President Nelson Mandela with the chairmanship of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of the nations. While steadfast in his opposition to apartheid, he remained a steadfast voice of nonviolence. The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nations saying goodbye to a generation of prominent South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa, said in a statement South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. During his speech at the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize, Tutu condemned violence by both government security forces and those fighting for the liberation of black-majority nations. We need to be able, at the end of the day, to walk upside down. Freedom must come, but freedom must come in the right way, he said. Tutu also turned his moral compass against the death penalty. For a Christian whose belief system is rooted in forgiveness, the death penalty is unacceptable, he said. To take a life when a life is lost is revenge, not justice. In an opinion column on Guardian in 2007, Tutu wrote: The time has come to abolish the death penalty worldwide. The issue of repeal becomes more convincing with each passing year. Experience everywhere tells us that executions brutalize both those involved in the process and the society that carries them out. Nowhere has the death penalty been shown to reduce crime or political violence. Country by country, it is used disproportionately against the poor or against racial or ethnic minorities. It is often used as a tool of political repression. It is imposed and caused arbitrarily. It is an irrevocable punishment, which inevitably results in the execution of innocent people for every crime. It is a violation of fundamental human rights. Observing the global decline of the death penalty, Tutu commented: The abolition of the death penalty is making us a civilized society. This shows that we actually do bad business when we say we have respect for life. What was said about the United States was another story. I do not want a moratorium on the death penalty [in the U.S.], remarked Tutu. I want his removal. I can not understand why a country that is so committed to human rights does not see the death penalty as a disgrace.

