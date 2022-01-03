Anxiety about China, Russia reduces the possibility of US nuclear change

WASHINGTON – Joe Bidens’s arrival at the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less US support for nuclear weapons and perhaps a shrinking number. Even an American promise without first use, a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon seemed possible.

Then China made the revelations about expanding its nuclear power and talks about a possible war with Taiwan.

And then there were signs that Russia might be preparing to invade Ukraine.

Now, major changes to U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem far less likely, and while Biden may insist on some adjustments, the momentum toward a historic departure from the Trump administration’s policy seems to have stalled.

The outlook will be clearer when the Biden administration completes the so-called review of its nuclear position, an internal review of the numbers, types and purposes of weapons in the nuclear arsenal, and policies governing their possible use. The results can be made public as early as January.

The biggest unknown is how strongly Biden will weigh on these issues, based on White House political risk calculations. During his years as vice president, Biden spoke of new directions in nuclear policy. But heightened concerns about China and Russia seem to improve the political influence of Republicans seeking to portray such a change as a gift to nuclear adversaries.

Russia has become the focus of Biden’s attention as President Vladimir Putin has sent about 100,000 troops to positions near the Ukrainian border in recent weeks and demanded US security guarantees. Biden and Putin discussed Ukraine by telephone on Thursday, and senior US and Russian officials are scheduled to resume more detailed talks in Geneva on January 9-10.

Tom Z. Collina, policy director at Plowshares Fund, a nuclear disarmament advocate, says China and Russia’s problems complicate Biden’s nuclear review policy, but should not stop him from acting to reduce nuclear risks.

We do not want a new nuclear arms race with any nation and the only way to prevent this is through diplomacy, Collina said. We must remember the main lesson we learned in the Cold War with Russia, the only way to win an arms race is not to run.

In March, in what the White House called the interim national security guideline, Biden said China and Russia had changed the distribution of power around the world.

Both Beijing and Moscow have invested heavily in efforts aimed at controlling U.S. forces and preventing us from defending our interests and allies around the world, the guideline said. Biden vowed to oppose with actions to strengthen the United States in the country, to repair its alliances abroad, and to elevate the role of diplomacy. Nuclear weapons were only briefly mentioned.

We will take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our national security strategy, the statement said, without providing details, while also providing a safe and credible US nuclear force and seeking weapons control opportunities.

Since then, concerns about China and Russia have only grown. Private satellite images revealed last summer that China was building a large number of new underground silos for nuclear missiles, and in November a Pentagon report said China could quadruple the size of its nuclear stock by 2030.

“Because of what China has done, it has really changed the look of this review,” said Robert Soofer, who was the Pentagon’s top nuclear policy official during the Trump administration and led a 2018 nuclear review.

Instead of being a review that looks at reducing the role of nuclear weapons and even eliminating part of the troika, they are now forced to stick to the core of the course and determine how to fix it in the margins.

In June, even before the recent deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine, Pentagon chief Colin Kahl said the outlook for U.S. nuclear policy was colored not only by China’s nuclear ambitions but also by real anxiety. between US allies in Europe over Russian defense and nuclear policy.

And so, Russia is definitely the wolf closest to the shelter as it relates to the nuclear issue, but close is China’s desire to increase their nuclear arsenal, both quantitatively and qualitatively, Kahl said on June 23 at a conference on Carnegie-sponsored nuclear policy. International Peace Fund.

Kahl did not predict the outcome of the policy review, but he said it intends to fit within a broader defense strategy, which will also be published in early 2022.

The Pentagon has not publicly discussed the details of the nuclear review, but the administration seems likely to maintain the existing contours of nuclear power, the traditional trio of sea, air and land-based weapons that critics call redundant. He could also embrace a $ 1 trillion modernization of that force, which was initiated by the Obama administration and continued by the Trump administration.

It is unclear whether Biden will adopt any significant changes to what is called a declaratory policy, which sets out the purpose of nuclear weapons and the circumstances in which they can be used.

The Obama administration, with Biden as vice president, stated in 2010 that it would consider using nuclear weapons only in extreme circumstances to protect the vital interests of the United States or its allies and partners. He did not define extreme circumstances.

Eight years later, the Trump administration re-emphasized Obama’s policy, but it became more specific. Extreme circumstances may include strategically important non-nuclear attacks. Significantly strategic non-nuclear attacks include, but are not limited to, attacks on the U.S., allied or partner civilian populations, or infrastructure, and attacks on U.S. or allied nuclear forces, their command and control, or capabilities. warning and attack assessment.

Some believed that Biden as president would go in another direction, following his advice for a non-first use promise. He said in a speech in January 2017: Given our non-nuclear capabilities and the nature of today’s threats, it is difficult to predict a credible scenario in which the first use of nuclear weapons by the United States would be necessary or would make sense.

But some argue that China and Russia this year have changed today’s threats, perhaps by keeping Biden on a cautious path.