From the US Capitol riots to COP26, CBC correspondents in the biggest international news of 2021
It was a year that seemed to be dominated by news of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But from the attack on the US Capitol to the farmer protests in India, 2021 was also a year of great stories from around the world.
CBC foreign correspondents Chris Brown, Susan Ormiston and Salimah Shivji join Mutual control introduce Ian Hanomansing on Sunday to reflect on some of the year’s greatest stories from across Canada’s borders.
US Capitol riots
On January 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump descended on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, with the intention of overturning the election, which saw his defeat of Joe Biden to Joe Biden .
“It was not a peaceful protest,” said Ormiston, a senior Washington-based reporter. “It was either an uprising or a riot, and it was violent.”
In the year following the attack, two major investigations led to the arrest of hundreds of protesters and accused of their role in the event. Congress is in the middle of an investigation to find out what happened that day.
“What I have heard from the people who live here and from the many people I have talked to is that many would like this to be alone, but in fact, it is not over,” Ormiston said.
“People who value these things are concerned that the forces that triggered that attack on Capitol Hill are still circulating in the United States,” she added, noting that experts believe the November midterm elections could be a turning point for further violence.
COP26 and climate change
Postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, politicians and experts gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, better known as COP26.
The aim was to strengthen efforts to mitigate climate change set out in the Paris Agreement signed six years ago.
“This was a year of extremely large climate disasters, climate-related disasters. We saw them a lot in Canada, but we also had an unprecedented political focus on trying to do something about it at COP26,” said Brown from London. , England.
“Of course how this will work will only be shown in time,” Brown said. “I heard an analyst suggest that it was like running a marathon where you give up a relay, almost like a relay race, and the relay was handed over to the other country, which will be Egypt.”
The conference was criticized for doing too little to address climate change. Although nearly 200 countries signed a new climate deal, critics say it softened due to last minute changes around the goal of phasing out coal energy globally.
Indian farmer protests
For almost all of 2021, farmers in India protested against three agricultural reform laws passed without consultation by the Government of India in 2020.
Those laws, they argued, would severely limit their ability to make a living from agriculture and cause smaller farms to be squeezed out by corporations. Tens of thousands of farmers left their farms to protest outside the capital of India.
“It was a giant protest, indeed, described as the largest in world history not only because of its scale but also its length,” said Shivji, the new CBC correspondent in India.
Although the government insisted the laws would benefit farmers, the protests ended in November after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced they would be repealed.
“In the end, he sent the message that in a country that has tended to a government that has tended towards more authoritarian tendencies, there is still capacity for a large-scale demonstration, mostly peaceful, to change things, to change the laws.” she. tha.
US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan
After President Joe Biden announced that the United States, along with allies including Canada, would withdraw from Afghanistan last August, the Middle East country fell into chaos.
The Taliban took control of the country earlier that month. In the weeks that followed, countless Afghans struggled to flee the country for fear of repressive regime.
“We saw that chaos,” said Ormiston, who covered history from Afghanistan over the past two decades. “Hanging on the fuselage. Some died trying to get out.”
afgansarenow faces an economic crisis, a hungerAND restriction of human rights. Ormiston notes that the future of the country under Taliban rule remains unclear.
“I can not stress enough that we do not yet know how all this will happen and whether the Taliban can secure that place enough to keep al Qaeda and ISIS away. And if it can not, it will affect everyone. we “, said Ormiston.
Russian authoritarianism
After spending half of 2021 as CBC correspondent in Moscow, Brown says some key stories from around the world have signaled “Russia’s extremely difficult return to the harsh authoritarianism that happened so quickly.”
According to Brown, “the destruction of Russian civil society by [President] Vladimir Putin “, including arrest of Putin’s opponent, Alexei Navalny, the eradication of opposition groupsand continuing concerns about a possible invasion of Ukraine, all became headlines over the past year.
“Some would probably say what Vladimir Putin is trying to do [do is] “rebuild the Soviet Union,” he told Hanomansing.
More than 100,000 Russian troops are currently stationed on the Ukrainian border, with mobile hospitals and other infrastructure set up. Western governments have warned against further action in Ukraine, while Biden warned last week of “grave consequences” if an invasion occurs.
“It’s extremely disturbing because Putin is playing the long game. We know that. They have really spent a lot of time rebuilding the Russian military, psychicizing the population for everything that comes next,” Brown said.
Written by Jason Vermes. Produced by Ashley Fraser, Arsheen Shamaila and Steve Zhang.
