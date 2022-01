Kane Tanaka, the oldest living person in the world, turns 119 years old | THE INTERNATIONAL

Kane Tanaka, of the world living older person, turned 119 years old on Sunday, according to a Tweet post published by her great-granddaughter, Junko Tanaka. “Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) turned 119 years old,” Junko posted on Twitter, with a photograph of his great-grandmother, which he saw in December. “I hope you will continue to live life to the fullest and to the maximum.” Junko shared a photo on Twitter of two Coca-Cola commemorative bottles that Tanaka was given for her birthday, personalized labels with her name and age. “Birthday Gift 1: Presentation of Gifts Received for Kane’s Birthday. Really Appreciate This Gift. The Coca-Cola Company Made a Birthday Memorial Bottle. Apparently (Kane) is still drinking Coca-Cola as usual,” Junko posted on Twitter. Junko spoke to CNN in March 2021, when her great-grandmother was preparing to hold the Olympic torch before the postponed party. Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. She launched her Twitter account in January 2020 to commemorate Tanaka’s life. “I may be biased because I’m attached to her, but I think it’s something amazing – I wanted to share it with the world and make people feel inspired and feel its joy,” Junko said. Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family shop until she was 103 years old. Tanaka has lived through a host of historical events, surviving two world wars and Spanish flu of 1918. Her life has lasted 49 summers and winters Olympic Games. “I do not remember her talking much about the past … She is very advanced – she really likes to live in the present,” Tanaka’s nephew Eiji Tanaka told CNN last year. Tanaka lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka Prefecture. Her family said she keeps it mind and body engaged in doing math and remaining curious. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized him as the oldest living person in the world in 2019. In September 2021, Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garca became the oldest living man at the age of 112 years. He was born in 1909 and endured the Spanish Civil War, working as a shoemaker. He said the secret to a long life is, “A quiet life … and do not hurt anyone.” Press release from Guinness World Records. Tanaka has received congratulatory messages from Twitter users on her birthday. “It’s fantastic that at the age of 119 she can look straight into the camera and make a sign of peace.” said Twitter user @TuNatoron. “Congratulations !! Please always stay healthy.” said Mee-san, another Twitter user. The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

