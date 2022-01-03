Richard Leakey, world-famous fossil hunter and conservative, dies at 77ExBulletin







Petr David Josek / AP

Petr David Josek / AP Richard Leakey, the world-famous paleoanthropologist who returned to the conservatory, has died at the age of 77. The death of local Kenyan was announced late Sunday by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The cause of death was not given. Leakey, whose famous parents, Louis and Mary, made profound contributions to the understanding of human evolution through key fossil finds of early hominids, also made important discoveries in this area. In 1981, he gained public fame as a presenter on a BBC television series Creation of Humanity. By the late 1980s, however, he had shifted his focus, entering the post of head of Kenya’s Wildlife Service, confronting hunters who threatened to exterminate the country’s elephants and rhinos. He also helped draw international attention to the illegal ivory trade. In 1993, while flying his small plane, he suffered a mechanical problem and crashed. He lost both legs below the knee due to injuries received. Leakey always suspected, but was never able to prove, sabotage by his political opponents. Earlier, in 1979, he did received the first of two kidney transplants the donor was his brother Philip. Decades later, he was too recipient of a liver transplant. He briefly entered Kenyan politics, forming a new political party and later BBC TV series The 1990s took over the post of head of Kenya’s civil service, with a determination to fight corruption. “We share with deep sorrow the news of the death of Dr. “Richard Leakey,” said the nonprofit Leakey Foundation in a Twitter post. “He was a visionary whose great contributions to human origin and wildlife conservation will never be forgotten.” WildlifeDirect, which Leakey founded in 2004, said in a tribute to its website that he “stood for integrity, hard work and excellence in all fields, whether his work in paleontology, civil service, politics or wildlife conservation”. “He has been a mentor to dozens of Africans in various fields and has played a key role in shaping the world view of the African country in the history of human evolution, the development of multi-party democracy in Kenya and the impact of dialogue on climate change. said the organization, noting that he was “an icon and a national hero, whose face was sleek time magazine many times. “ Speaking to NPR in 2011, Leakey described some of his important fossil finds nearly three decades ago. “It was extremely exciting because every day, practically, for the first six weeks, we were finding things that had never been seen before by modern humans,” he said. “And we were the first to see them and realize we had things in our hands that would answer questions that people have been worried about for years.” National Geographic described Leakey as an “Indiana Jones” embarrassing, harsh real-life “who” managed to deceive death many times into a childhood skull fracture, kidney and liver failure requiring transplants, public beatings and a plane crash before dying at his home outside Nairobi. ” At the time of his death, Leakey was serving as chairman of Turkana Basin Institute at Stony Brook University in New York. A version of this story first appeared on the Live Morning Edition live blog.

