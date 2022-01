BC hockey community mourns loss of couple killed when tree fell on their home – BC

The local hockey community is mourning the loss of a well-known couple who were killed after a tree fell on their home this weekend. Early Sunday morning a windstorm caused a tree to fall on a house in Horseshoe Bay. The West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association has identified the victims as former President Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline. Tragic news in our hockey community today. Former WVMHA president Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline died last night after a large tree fell on their home in Horseshoe Bay. We are in shock. Mike was a selfless leader and a true gentleman. #REST IN PEACE @PCAHAMain @BCHockey_Source pic.twitter.com/uYb3S2YJbT – West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association (@WestVanHockey) January 3, 2022 The story goes down the ad Read more: Tragic Accident Two die after a large tree falls on a house in Horseshoe Bay, BC The organization said Sharp was a “selfless leader and a true gentleman.” Trends Ontario considers postponing return to classroom learning by 2 weeks amid rising COVID-19

Friend and former teammate Patrick Hogan said in a FB post that “Mike was the heart and soul of the locker room, always ready with a smile and stories from his and Caroline’s travels around the world. “Thinking now, it was always Sharpie who let us know when someone in the room was having a hard time personally, in order to help each other or listen to them. “They will be missing.” West Vancouver police called it a “tragic accident”. The story goes down the ad Neighbors were feeling very upset to speak on the record, but told Global News that the couple had lived in their home for about 20 years and would be missing. They also said the couple’s son lived with them, but he was staying at a guest house the night the tree fell. West Vancouver police found broken power wires and broken gas lines in the mansion as a result of the uprooted tree. A tree removal service has been hired to bring a crane to remove the giant tree and specialists will need to certify that the house is stable before the corpses can be returned. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

