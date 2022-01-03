International
Essential international assistance for Christians to survive in Syria
Like other Catholic Catholic communities and other Christian churches in Syria, the Greek Catholic Melkite Archdiocese of Homs suffered greatly during the war. In this context, international assistance to support the reconstruction of religious buildings has been and remains essential. Indeed, without churches, it is difficult to predict the return of Syrian Christians to the country.
Vatican News
ACN International, the Germany-based Pontic Foundation that helps churches in need around the world, operates in 23 countries. Most recently, it allocated € 5 million to aid programs in Lebanon and Syria. The funds will be used to support new projects large and small in both countries.
Without this support, the Christian communities of Syria, which have endured over 10 years of war, could not return to pray in their churches, which have been damaged, looted or even bombed.
Only 20 Christians left Homs in 2014
As part of this reconstruction process, Aid to the Church in Need has donated funds to rebuild the Greek Catholic Melkite Archdiocese and the cathedral in the heart of Homs, the third most populous city in the country.
When I returned to Homs, I could not visit the archdiocese because it was still under siege. “The first time I was able to enter the diocesan complex was on May 9, 2014. At that time the city of Homs was completely destroyed, all the houses were razed to the ground and there were only 20 Christians left in the whole city,” he told Vatican News Archbishop Jean Abdo Arbach, Greek Archbishop Melkit of Homs.
Afterwards, Archbishop Arbach rolled up his sleeves to participate in the reconstruction process starting with several houses, followed by the episcopal residence and finally the cathedral.
This has allowed a number of Christian families of different faiths to relocate to the city. They are just a few, but that’s already a good sign.
Even the Greek Orthodox Church has regained its colors with 140 families. Before the war, it was the most important Christian community in Homs. The reconstruction of the Orthodox Church revealed an interesting surprise: an ancient underground church dating back to the first centuries of Christianity was discovered, when Christians in the region hid in caves to pray.
Worse situation than in wartime
Archbishop Jean Abdo Arbach takes the pen and paper to explain in some numbers that the current situation is more difficult now than during the war, which ended in Homs in 2014 after the signing of an agreement between the warring parties.
“Situations during and after the war are completely different,” he said. During the war we could somehow thank God for giving us everything we needed. The borders with Lebanon and Jordan were open and we could move. It may seem like a paradox, but in fact the coup came after the war, with the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the closure of the border with neighboring Lebanon.
The crisis has been further exacerbated by new sanctions imposed on Syria, particularly the ‘Caesar Act’ which was promulgated by US President Donald Trump in 2019 and entered into force in June 2020. Since then, all foreign companies have withdrawn from the country, leaving the Syrians in their predicament.
“We found ourselves surrounded,” says the prelate, “we could no longer move, we had no more money, no more imports or exports, and prices exploded.” The Syrians have reached the end.
Within a very short time families fell into extreme poverty. This situation was initially observed in the villages on the outskirts of Homs, Damascus and Aleppo because no one had enough money to go there or leave. At the same time, health services have deteriorated due to lack of resources.
While writing the numbers on a piece of paper, Archbishop Arbach draws attention to the cost of the operation. Before the war, a surgical operation cost 200,000 Syrian pounds; now costs 2 million. The same goes for medicines, which are inaccessible to the vast majority of households due to excessive prices.
As he speaks, a power outage interrupts Archbishop Arbach and a generator turns on automatically. In Homs we have only two hours of electricity a day, he explains. In most households that can not afford a private or collective generator, all household appliances stop working: refrigerators, washing machines, televisions. In cold weather heating has become a luxury that people can not afford because of the price of fuel.
10 families went to Belarus
This situation does not encourage Christians to return. Worse, it ends up scaring those who have resisted so far. Young people can not imagine the future in their country. Many people suffer from depression and anxiety.
Recently 10 families have sold everything to go to Belarus, continues Bishop Arbach. They are now stranded on the border with Poland and can go nowhere. What will be done with them? he asks.
There is no future without education
Another problem is education. Many children, boys and girls, no longer go to school and are forced to work to integrate their families’ incomes so that they can eat. In addition, there is the fact that most schools have been severely damaged and few have been rebuilt.
“What will happen to these children later if they do not have access to education?” This is very dangerous, the archbishop notes.
Encouraging Christians to return
That is why “we must reflect and ask God to awaken the conscience of the rulers so that they lift the sanctions and the country reopens to the world,” he says.
According to the archbishop, a reconstruction program would allow the creation of jobs and the hope of a good wage, to restore the dignity of the people and to consolidate peace. The end of sanctions would also encourage the return of Christians.
Archbishop Arbach considers their presence very important not only for Syria but also for other Middle Eastern countries.
As bishops and servants of the Lord, we should work with charities like Church Aid in Need, l’Oeuvre d’Orient, and all other organizations in order to strengthen and root our presence, our rights, and our dignity. as citizens in our country and in our lands, he concludes.
