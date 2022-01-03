International
Explained: What is GitHub, at the center of online sexual harassment investigation?
The open source software storage service GitHub is in the news after it was used to create and distribute an app with an offensive name that sexually harassed Muslim women in India. The app used photos of women stolen from their social media gloves and invited “users” to make offers for them.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made this known GitHub has blocked the user, and the Indian Computer Emergency Response System (Cert-In), the hub agency for monitoring cyber security incidents, have been asked to form “a high-level committee” to investigate. Delhi and Mumbai police have registered the FIR for the complaints of some of the women who were targeted.
In June 2021, another application with a similar name, which was also hosted on GitHub, was used to harass Muslim women in the same way. Police in Delhi and Noida had registered the FIR, but the investigation has not progressed. Delhi police have said GitHub is not cooperating.
What is GitHub?
GitHub is the world’s largest open source developer community platform, where users upload their own projects and code for others to view, modify, and modify. The idea of GitHub is this: any developer can upload any software code or application code or software idea they have on the platform, and get others to work with them to help improve it, debug and fix it. problems.
Any public project can be viewed by others on the platform. Most of the platform features are free for the users. Organizations can use paid accounts to upload their software and collaboration projects.
The platform uses Git software, created in 2005 by Linus Trovalds, the developer of the open source Linux operating system, to track changes to a set of files and to coordinate software development.
What about complaints?
GitHub has removed the app but has not revealed who was responsible for it.
“GitHub has old policies against content and behavior that include harassment, discrimination and incitement to violence. “We suspended a user account after investigating reports of such activity, which all violate our policies,” the statement said.
What is not allowed on GitHub?
GitHub’s stated policies require that content be respectful and civil at all times. Threats of violence “against others or the use of the site to organize, promote or incite acts of violence or terrorism in the real world” are not permitted.
Topics such as “age, body size, disability, ethnicity, identity and gender expression, level of experience, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion or identity and sexual orientation” are not prohibited. But speech that attacks a person or group of people based on their identity or on any of these topics is not allowed.
The platform claims that it does not “tolerate harassment or harassment” and “any common ill-treatment or intimidation aimed at a certain person or group of people”. However, in the present case, Muslim women in India have been targeted twice in the span of six months, using applications that are very similar. Some of the women said they were targeted by both applications.
GitHub also says it does not allow doxxing – the disclosure of malicious personal information – and invasion of privacy. He claims that sexually explicit and pornographic content is not allowed on the platform, although that does not mean “all nudity or all sexuality-related code and content is prohibited”.
Posting violent content, misinformation or fake news, active malware or platform exploits is prohibited.
When can an account be suspended or removed?
If a user is reported to be violating the platform rules, GitHub may remove or block its content and suspend or close the account. But it is not clear how long a suspension can last.
The policy page states: “We will review each abuse report on a case-by-case basis. “In each case, we will have a different team that will investigate the content and the facts surrounding and respond on a case-by-case basis, using these guidelines to guide our decision.”
Given the idea of GitHub, anyone can open an account and upload a code after providing only one email ID. So even if an account is blocked or closed, a new one with a different email ID can be created – and the code or offensive software applications can be reloaded with a slightly different name. This is what seems to have happened in the two cases of harassment of Muslim women in India.
A senior Delhi Police cyber cell officer said GitHub would not yet give investigators details of “users or accused persons” in the previous case. “We wrote to them and sent them a legal notice. GitHub officials asked us to follow the instructions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty … We again sent a request and they forwarded it to their legal cell. They said some documents were missing and we had to apply again. “We have approached the Ministry of Interior to initiate an investigation by them (the company),” said the officer.
(With data from Jignasa Sinha)
