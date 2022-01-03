Adolescent Waterloo internationally renowned for school project





Students in Casey Cowell’s computer-aided design class at Waterloo High School are creative, to say the least. But, they also want their ideas to help people. That’s why Cowell challenged his students to use ‘Autodesk’ software and 3-D printing to design a product that improves everyday life; especially for someone struggling with hand mobility. “The struggle I had with grabbing my pencil and holding it in writing and the teachers were trying to give me all sorts of different kinds of ‘flu,'” said Abigail Baxter, now a 17-year-old at Waterloo High School. What you need to know Waterloo students challenged to use 3-D printing to create a tool to improve the lives of those with mobility problems

Abigail Baxter, a high school student, created “Gripper,” a specialized tool to help young children hold and use writing tools more easily.

Baxter says her design was inspired by her efforts to write when she was younger

Baxter’s design was included in an international competition where she was ranked in the top four in two categories Baxter, who was a sophomore at the time, used her writing struggle to inspire her for the assignment. Months after a simple hand sketch, Baxter created her “Gripper,” a pencil tool to help students with their writing difficulties. Abigail “gripper” comes in various forms and is intended to be used, however it is more comfortable for its owner. “It adds a little more support, to have more grips, so they don’t have to push down so hard … and it doesn’t hurt the fingers,” Baxter described. Baxter’s design is not “one size fits all;” making changes to the size and shape of the “Gripper prototypes” to best fit a child’s hand. She also created solid plastic and flexible designs, all making sure the pencils and pens fit easily. “Everyone always asks me, ‘should this go in this direction or this way?’ “And the bottom line is that it does not matter. It’s supposed to go in any way you want to make it better to keep it,” she said. Inspired by themselves, Cowell and other Waterloo faculty members encouraged Baxter to enter her design into the “International Challenge to Do Skills,” which included applications from over 17,000 students in more than 70 seats. Abigail shows how she uses a “Gripper”. “Abigail was one of those who went beyond and was here between periods, during the study halls, her lunch and really got away with it,” Cowell added. Baxter’s “Gripper” design was ranked in the top four in the categories “Best Inspirational Story” and “Best Showcase of Iterative Design”. “Creators who make changes has my own design, so anyone can print this design, “Baxter explained.” Most of the work with something like that is to fail and try again, because only then will you make it better. “ Ever since its success reached an international platform, Baxter says teachers have delivered orders for “Gripper” and about 300 have been made for younger students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/news/2022/01/03/waterloo-student-wins-international-recognition-for-school-project

