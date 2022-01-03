Ontario shifts online school, closes indoor dining and gyms as part of new comprehensive COVID-19 measures

Ontario has been moving online schools for at least two weeks, temporarily shutting down indoor dining and gyms and cutting off non-urgent medical procedures as it faces a record number of cases that, according to public health officials, threaten to overload the care system. health of the province.

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the changes at a news conference Monday morning. He was joined by his health and finance ministers, as well as Ontario’s chief medical officer and Ontario Health CEO.

The new restrictions are part of a modified version of the Second Step of the Province Reopening Roadmap, which was first implemented early last year.

“Our public health experts tell us we can see hundreds of thousands of cases every day,” Ford said of the ever-increasing number of new COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

He said this could mean hospitals end up with thousands of short beds.

“If we do not do everything possible to bring this variant under control, the results could be catastrophic. It is a risk I cannot take.”

The province announced that all publicly funded and private schools will switch to distance learning starting January 5 through at least January 17.

Ford said the decision to close the schools, a move that would last at least two weeks, was taken because the province could not guarantee the schools would be fully staffed with so many teachers expected to be ill.

The move comes after the announcement last Thursday, when the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the date back to school would be postponed by two days until Wednesdaybut it would still be personal. Moore said the province wanted to give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and deploy 3,000 HEPA filter units.

Although repeatedly questioned by reporters Monday, provincial officials did not provide a list of any other specific steps they plan to take to ensure a safe return to school on January 17th.

FRIEND | Schools are online for two weeks due to a lack of staff: Prime Minister Doug Ford explains why Ontario classes are moving online Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says schools will go online for the next two weeks because he expects many teachers to be eliminated from the commission because of the coronavirus. “The earth is shifting every day,” he said. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) 0:49

Closed domestic food, new capacity constraints

The new restrictions announced today also include:

Dining indoors in closed restaurants and bars.

Only outdoor dining, self-catering, car transport and deliveries are allowed.

Limits of social gatherings were reduced to five people inside and 10 people outside.

Retail stores, shopping malls, public libraries, and personal care services are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Sauna, steam room and closed oxygen bars.

Capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services is limited to 50 per cent capacity per room.

Outdoor services should have a distance of two meters between all participants.

Employees must work remotely, unless their job requires them to be on site.

Gyms and other indoor recreational sports facilities are closed, except for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and some professional and elite sports leagues.

Outdoor facilities are allowed, but with a capacity limit of 50 percent for spectators.

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centers, historic sites, amusement parks, festivals and other attractions are closed.

Outdoor institutions are allowed with restrictions and capacity constraints.

Indoor meeting and event spaces are closed with limited exceptions, except for those with external spaces, which may operate with restrictions.

The new measures will enter into force on Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 pm and will remain in force for at least 21 days, until January 26.

New modeling from Ontario Public Health shows that the Omicron variant could eventually defeat the entire health system.

Forecasts suggest hospitalizations could peak by the end of this month, but health officials noted that tight public health measures would diminish the rate of Omicron spread.

(Provided by the Government of Ontario)

Urgent operations are terminated

As part of the second modified step of the province’s reopening plan, Moore reinstated a directive ordering hospitals to stop all non-urgent surgeries and procedures to maintain critical care capacity.

This measure was taken during previous waves of pandemic, contributing to a large set of procedures that the health system had worked to clean up in recent months.

Elliott said the decision was made because of staff pressures and the need for bed space in light of Omicron growing across the province.

The chief executive of Ontario Health, which oversees the province’s healthcare system, said the directive would affect between 8,000 and 10,000 procedures a week.

“It was a difficult decision, a huge cost, but something that is necessary given what we are seeing in numbers,” Matt Anderson said.

FRIEND | Ford says the province is preparing for impact as it announces new measures: Ontario introduces restrictions on Omicron’s “faint” influence Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford is introducing tough new health measures to protect hospital capacity amid an ‘alarming’ increase in cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant. 2:16

Between 1,200 and 1,500 extra beds have been designated to provide care for patients with Omicron, Moore said.

“We predict through modeling that those 1,200 to 1,500 beds will be essential to being able to provide oxygen and care,” he said.

Moore noted that the number of hospital admissions will dictate when restrictions can be eased.

The “tsunami” of Omicron cases is expected to result in 20 to 30 percent absenteeism for employees across sectors across Ontario in the coming weeks, he said.

Extended discount program for affected businesses

Employers are required to allow employees to work remotely “unless the nature of their work requires them to be on the ground”.

The government said free childcare would be provided for front-line workers with school-age children. The decision to switch to virtual learning comes less than a week after the government said it would open schools in person on Wednesday.

Also Monday an expanded discount program was announced for businesses affected by the new closure plan.

The government said some businesses ordered to close will be reimbursed 100 per cent of property tax and energy costs, and those that need to reduce capacity to 50 per cent will receive a discount payment of half those costs.

Ahead of the press conference, Ontario reported another 13,578 new COVID-19 cases. That followed 16,714 cases on Sunday and a high pandemic level 18,445 rasts on Saturday.

Ontario Public Health has recently warned that daily case counts are “an understatement” given changes in test suitability and the rapid spread of Omicron.

Omicron cases increase

Ontario discovered the first case of the Omicron variant on November 28, just days after South African researchers warned the world of its existence. About three weeks later, Omicron became the dominant variant , making up the majority of new daily infections in the province.

On December 16, Ontario’s scientific table for COVID-19 called for “breaker” restrictions to combat the rapid spread of Omicron and to prevent ICU admissions from reaching “volatile levels” by early January.

In response, Ontario reintroduces capacity limits at restaurants, bars and retailers on Dec. 19, limiting it to a maximum of 50 percent. He also mandated that they close at 23:00, imposed restrictions on the sale of alcohol and limited private indoor gatherings to 10 people.

There were also some restrictions on sports and extracurricular activities, as well as capacity restrictions on large facilities.

But some experts also warned of these measures were not strong enough to curb “out of control” transmission. of the virus.

Hospital admissions, ICU admissions increase

While a more comprehensive provincial update is expected Tuesday, below are some key indicators and pandemic figures provided by Health Minister Christine Elliott Mondaymorning.

The number of people with COVID-19 in the ICU across the province rose to 248 on Monday from 224 on Sunday and 214 on Saturday. The seven-day average currently stands at 210.

In total, there are 1,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19, although Elliott noted that not all hospitals report on weekends.

More than 89,000 vaccine doses were administered Sunday, Elliott said, and to date, 27,422,363 doses have been administered in Ontario. Nearly 91 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received one dose of one vaccine, while more than 88 percent have received two doses.