NSW doctor challenges health system’s PM’s claim of ‘strong position’ to deal with COVID-19 rise

An emergency physician working at several Sydney hospitals has challenged the Prime Minister to spend a week in an emergency department to get a brief overview of what life really is like on the first line of COVID-19.

Main points: Doctor says staff are suffering “big burn”

Doctor says staff are suffering “big burn” The Prime Minister and the Chief of Health are confident in the ability of the system to cope with the increase in COVID cases

The Prime Minister and the Chief of Health are confident in the ability of the system to cope with the increase in COVID cases The mother tells about the week of waiting for support for the child with serious symptoms

The senior doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, said Dominic Perrottet’s repeated assertion that hospitals were in a “strong position” was “out of touch with reality”.

The real picture, she said, was of one of the overloaded doctors and nurses having to make extra shifts and cancel their permit to help.

“The staff is working harder and longer. This is the only thing that keeps the system together and it is not a long-term option,” she said.

Hospitalization data published by NSW Health covering the period up to 20:00 on Sunday, with the largest number of people being treated for COVID since 23 September.

There were 1,204 people with COVID in state hospitals, up from 1,066 the day before.

Only 95 patients were in intensive care with 25 persons in ventilators.

Responding to the doctor’s challenge, Mr Perrottet doubled his comments on the NSW health system readiness, saying “our state is staying strong”.

“Our focus now and we monitor it every day is the capacity of our health system, including our hospitalization rates and our ICU capacity,” he said.

“This spirit and the efforts of everyone over the last two years, especially our front-line health workers, have been tremendous.”

Stay up to date with the top news on COVID-19 from January 3 with a look back at our blog

Dominic Perrottet has said the health system remains in a strong position. ( ABCNews: BrendanEsposito )

The doctor, however, said she has seen colleagues experiencing “major burnout”, which she claims has forced some to quit their jobs or retire early.

“Every health care worker and cleaner and hospital administration employee knows how far this is from the truth,” she said.

“All of them are very upset when they hear him make those comments, because it shows such a disconnect between his reality and their reality.

“It would be a great thing if he could spend a week in a hospital to see the reality that everyone is living with.”

The chairman of the Australian Medical Association NSW branch, Michael Bonning, said the high number of staff being forced to isolate themselves due to COVID concerns was making it difficult for proper hospital staff.

“It simply means pushing [staff] increasingly difficult [when] “One of the things we were trying to do during this Christmas period was try to give the staff a break, try to prepare them for … what comes next,” he said.

NSW COVID-19 Update Admissions to COVID-19-related hospitals continue to rise as the health union warns that the system will soon reach a critical stage. Read more

On Monday, Health Chief Kerry Chant said NSW Health had one of the largest workforces in the country but, like many health systems around the world, was under stress.

“While we are very determined in that global context to manage this case burden, it is important that we all play our part in not placing an unnecessary burden on the health system,” she said.

Yesterday 20,794 new cases were reported from 96,765 official tests, a positive rate of more than 21 percent.

The peak NSW hospitalization rate for COVID was 2,166, which came at the peak of last year’s deadly Delta wave on September 21st.

At that point, there were 244 people in the intensive care unit.

Mr Perrottet said ensuring the health system had the resources it needed during the pandemic was “its number one priority”.

“As we move into this next phase, there will continue to be challenges in our path, but we will continue to address them and succeed,” he said.

Stress on the health system has been felt by the mother from the north coast of NSW, who says her family was without support while her young son with special needs was suffering from severe symptoms of COVID.

Kim Dawson told ABC that her eight-year-old son, Eli, who has nonverbal autism, was tested at Christmas after contracting the virus from his caregiver.

By the time health workers called for medical supplies, including an oxygen monitor, it was New Year’s Day and he was already well, Ms Dawson said.

“It just seems to be funny that it took so long for someone to contact us,” the East Front woman said.

Dr Kerry Chant says the hospital system was there for the people who needed it. ( AAP: Mick Tsikas )

It took five days for the test result to confirm the Elihad virus meanwhile, he battled the fever and woke up one morning barely able to breathe.

Ms Dawson said her son often had extreme reactions to viruses and developed croup.

“We were very close to calling an ambulance, but we managed to calm him down,” she said.

She said her family had been caught in a “perfect storm” of increasing the number of cases and vacations waiting time for COVID tests.

NSW Health said it “has the largest and most skilled health workforce” in Australia with more than 140,000 staff.

The state government has recently amended isolation laws to allow asymptomatic health personnel who are considered close contact to return to work if they hold critical roles.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, NSW Health has been engaged in advance planning with physicians to ensure that our hospitals have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalized,” a spokesman said.

“NSW’s healthcare system is fully integrated and staff can be deployed to different parts of the healthcare system as needed due to patient demand, workforce supply challenges and hospital capacity to grow.”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 54 seconds 1 m 54 s How accurate are rapid antigen tests?

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …