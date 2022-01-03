Ontario reports 13,578 new cases of COVID, more people admitted to hospital and ICU

Ontario is reporting more than 13,500 new cases of COVID on Monday, as case counts continue to hover around unprecedented levels. The total number of provincial cases is now 805,098.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 13,578 new infections. Monday’s number is a slight drop from Sunday, which saw 16,714 new infections, and from Saturday’s record, 18,445 new cases.

The seven-day average has now reached 14,074, drastically from a week ago when it was at 7,550.

Elliott said there are 248 people in intensive care with COVID-19, which is an increase of 24 compared to Sunday’s report.

For general hospital admissions, Elliott said there are 1,232 people with COVID, up from 1,117 reported the day before.

















Elliott noted that not all hospitals submit weekend reports.

Although Elliott posted some data via Twitter, the full data sets from the government were not released due to the holidays and are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Test volume or positivity data, active cases, or vaccination status for cases and hospitalizations were not available.

Ontario has administered more than 89,000 doses of vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of the population aged 12 and over, 90.8 percent of single-dose Ontarians and 88.2 percent of Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Ontario Public Health released some additional data late Monday morning.

In their report, six more deaths were recorded. The death toll is now 10,229.

Resolved cases rose by 6,547 in the last day, reaching 664,562 cured.

For regional division, 3,006 cases were registered in Toronto, 1,433 in the Peel Region, 1,260 in the York Region, 995 in Ottawa, and 714 in the Durham Region. All other local public health units reported less than 700 new cases in the provincial report.

Ontario Public Health has warned that due to recent changes in the availability of testing among the highly infectious variant of Omicron, the number of cases is an underestimation of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, the data must be interpreted with caution.

New PCR testing requirements came into force recently in Ontario. The tests are now only available to some high-risk populations.

It means that daily case counts in Ontario are becoming less accurate in showing a true representation of the viruses that are spreading in the community.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, said the focus is shifting from case counts and positivity rates to hospitalization and the use of resources to protect the health care system and vulnerable populations, such as long-term care.

