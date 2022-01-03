The South African Parliament complex is on fire, againExBulletin



Nardus Engelbrecht / AP

CAPE TOWN, South Africa The fire that has already destroyed the main chamber of the South African Parliament flared up again on Monday about 36 hours after it started in the 130-year-old complex of historic buildings, authorities said.

Firefighters have returned to the Parliament area in downtown Cape Town after the flames reappeared on the roof of the main Parliament building in the late afternoon. More than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze again, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman Jermaine Carelse told News 24.

Before the fire resumed, authorities had said it had been checked and had begun assessing the damage. The fire had subsided around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The role of a man who has been arrested and is being questioned by the police in connection with the fire still remains a mystery. The man will appear in court on Tuesday and authorities were not commenting further on his involvement or any possible motive, except saying he was likely to be charged with burglary and entry, theft and arson.



Bruce Sutherland / City of Cape Town via AP

The man is also facing charges under the South Africa National Highlights Act, a security law that restricts access to government buildings and other places of national importance.

The man, whose name is not disclosed, was arrested at the scene Sunday, authorities said. South African media reported that he had to be rescued from the fire, while questions have been raised as to whether there was a deliberate attack on the headquarters of the South African democracy.

Parliament is closed for the end-of-year holidays and there are no reports of injuries from the fire.

Major damage was caused to the magnificent white and red brick buildings in the Assembly area. The fire had already burned the room in the National Assembly building where South African lawmakers gather to pass laws, Parliament said in a statement.

“We are really devastated,” Parliament said.



Bruce Sutherland / City of Cape Town via AP

“We stand in front of a broken Parliament, a burned Parliament,” lawmaker Natasha Mazzone said at the compound gates before the fire resumed. “Look at our roof, our beautiful, burnt, collapsed roof.”

“The National Assembly room has been completely destroyed. I have seen it for myself. Everything has been destroyed. This will take an uncontested operation to be rebuilt,” she said.

Two other buildings were also severely damaged in hell, Parliament said, including the original Parliament building that was built in the 1880s and spanned much of South Africa’s troubled history, including British colonialism and the apartheid regime. .

The South African Parliament moved to the New Assembly building, built in the style of the old building, in the 1980s and had been the seat of the national legislature for the important end of apartheid and the country’s transition to democracy under Nelson’s presidency. Mandela.

Firefighters had been working on “hotspots” in the National Assembly building Monday morning, Carelse said, but it was largely controlled at that stage and fire crews were reduced.

While the fire was initially brought under control, what was left were blackened, unknown rubble inside some rooms.

“This is a very sad day if you are a normal human being, to stand in front of this building and realize what we have lost,” said lawmaker Mazzone.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, said someone had turned off a valve that was blocking the operation of a fire sprinkler system.

She said the investigation into the cause of the fire has been taken over by the Hawks, a South African police unit dealing with serious and high-profile crimes. An initial report on the fire by a special fire investigation team would be completed by Friday, she said.