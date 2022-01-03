Russia, China, Britain, the US and France say no one can win nuclear war





The flags are seen in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Vienna, Austria, May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW / WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) – China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that further nuclear proliferation and nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers. published by the Kremlin on Monday. He said the five countries – which are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – consider it their primary responsibility to avoid war between nuclear states and reduce strategic risks, while aiming to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security. . “We affirm that a nuclear war can not be won and should never be fought,” the English language version of the statement said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Since nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons as long as they continue to exist should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war.” France also issued the statement, noting that the five powers reiterated their determination to control and disarm nuclear weapons. They will continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear weapons control, he said. The statement from the so-called P5 group comes as bilateral relations between the United States and Moscow have fallen to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War, while relations between Washington and China are also at low levels for a series of disputes. The Pentagon in November significantly increased its estimate for China’s projected nuclear weapons arsenal in the coming years, saying Beijing could have 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030. Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty. Geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western countries have risen over concerns about Russia’s military rise near neighboring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its military across its territory as it sees fit. Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a possible move to Ukraine would lead to sanctions and an increased US presence in Europe, where tensions are high following Russia’s military rise. at the border. US and Russian officials will hold security talks on January 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and to face rising tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said. A conference on a major nuclear treaty scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the United Nations has been postponed to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay in Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/russia-china-britain-us-france-say-no-one-can-win-nuclear-war-2022-01-03/

