Record day of COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba on Monday, 228 now in hospital – Winnipeg
Manitoba says 36 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital over the weekend after the province reported another record number of numbers on Monday.
of the province Online panel for COVID-19 shows that there are now 228 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 1,721 new infections reported Monday.
New Manitoba rules allow symptomatic childcare staff to return to work with negative test
The latest cases broke the record of overnight jumps of new infections set on Friday, when 1,494 new cases were reported.
The numbers from Saturday and Sunday were not made available on Monday, but the site shows that there are now 15,318 active cases with COVID-19, 5,411 more cases than the 9,924 active infections reported on Friday.
Manitoba Nurses Association for COVID-19 cases
Health officials have warned that Manitoba case counts are unlikely to be reported due to a large number of tests.
No press availability was scheduled with provincial health officials Monday, and an email request for comment from the government communications department, sent earlier in the day, returned with an automatic response outside the office.
“Thank you for your email. Our offices are now closed for the New Year holidays and will reopen on Tuesday, January 4,” the provincial email said.
Winnipeg lets businesses track COVID-19 rapid test results
Meanwhile Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate also continues to set records, reaching 37.9 percent as of Monday, according to the provincial website.
The Omicron variant complicates what an endemic COVID-19 would look like
Ontario reports 13,578 new cases of COVID, more people admitted to hospital and ICU
There are 32 patients in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 on Monday, two more than the number reported on Friday.
Six other Manitobans with COVID-19 have died since Friday, according to a death toll reported on the provincial website, which rose to 1,398 on Monday.
Manitoba sees higher COVID-19 rates in healthcare workers
Most of Monday’s new cases, 1,226 infections were found in Winnipeg Health Region.
155 other cases were reported in Southern Health Region, 115 were found in Prairie Mountain Health Region, 89 are reported in Northern Health Region and 136 were found in Interlake-Eastern Health Region.
Manitoba sees higher COVID-19 rates in healthcare workers, young people
The province says 3,933 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Sunday.
As of March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 85,507 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 68,791 have recovered since then, according to health records.
