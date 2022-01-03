COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 15,293 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 651,328 confirmed cases and 11,760 people have died.

There are 1396 people in hospital (an increase of 165 from the day before), including 181 in intensive care (an increase of 19).

The province has administered a total of 15,329,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Saturday.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) received one dose of vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 17 percent received three doses.

Starting Monday, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be stationed in Quebec to assist in the province’s vaccination efforts as the health care system is facing an increase in hospitalizations.

About 200 military personnel will attend, but only a few are medical staff. The vast majority will assist with planning and logistical tasks related to the vaccination campaign in several regions, including Montreal, Laval and Eastern cities.

The exclusion from the walk of the guard dogs is restored

Dog owners are officially able to walk their dogs again after the curfew.

The Quebec government reintroduced the exemption Sunday night as concerned pet owners drew attention to the discrepancy between this year and the previous one.

The decree specifying the terms of the new curfew initially said that leaving the house between 10pm and 5am to walk a dog was not a valid reason for breaking the curfew.

5-11 vaccination delays in some municipalities

Vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11 can vary greatly depending on where you live on the island of Montreal, according to Montreal Public Health.

Overall, only about 45 percent of children between the ages of five and 11 in Montreal have received a first dose.

Some areas have very high vaccination rates for the group, such as Montreal-West, where 73.6 percent of children in the age group received one dose.

However, this is not the case throughout the city. Only about 21.2 percent of children ages five to 11 in Saint-Lonardhave received their first doses on December 20th.

Dr. Olivier Drouin, a pediatrician at St-Justine Hospital, said there were many reasons for the discrepancy, including the fact that many parents still have questions about vaccination.

Drouin said the province needs to do more to encourage vaccination, including bringing vaccination centers to common neighborhood areas, such as parks and community centers.

Delayed operations in Quebec City

The Quebec City region hospital network announced Sunday that it will postpone about 44 percent of surgeries so it can release another 60 nurses to treat COVID patients.

It is also delaying other urgent procedures and turning some medical appointments into telephone consultations.

The head of the hospital network, Martin Beaumont, said it was already operating with about 600 health workers less than it should, and now has about that number in isolation due to the virus.

He urged people to be patient and compassionate with the network’s exhausted staff.

“The elastic is extremely stretched so much that you can see the white in the middle,” Beaumont said.

Anyone with questions about changes to their appointment or operation can call 418-649-5654, an information hotline open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm.

There is no isolation for children in contact with COVID-positive peers

In a new silently passed directive on childcare services by the Quebec government on Friday, children and nursery staff across the province who have been in contact with a positive nursery case will no longer need to be isolated and will be able to stay in the center. if they have no symptoms.

Those who are asymptomatic are also not required to be tested.

By now, those who had been in close contact with a positive case, including educators, had to be isolated for 10 days.

Masks for children are also not required at child care centers, even if they have been in contact with a COVID-positive person.

