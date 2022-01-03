Albany International Airport is hit by delays, cancellations to start the work week





COLONIA, NY (NEWS 10) – A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic, combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights from vacation were canceled or delayed in the early days of the new year. Above 10 round-trip flights to Albany International Airport were delayed or canceled on Monday. This added to the total of over 4,100 suspended flights worldwide. Southwest Airlines, which serves Albany International, had canceled about 575 flights, or 15% of Monday’s schedule, until noon. Spokesman Brad Hawkins said the storms over the weekend and Monday affected operations at some of its largest airports and left planes and crews out of position. Delta Air Lines issued a travel waiver to allow customers to reschedule flights to and from Baltimore and Washington. With the proliferation of the highly transmissible omicron variant, the average seven-day turnover for new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has tripled over the past two weeks and reached 400,000 on Sunday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The number of flights banned in the US was in the hundreds a day a week before Christmas, then rose to over 1,000 a day as airlines blamed the crew shortages caused by the virus. Airlines are paying temporary bonuses to encourage pilots and flight attendants to take in flights missed by COVID-19 associates. United will pay pilots three times their usual salary for taking open flights during most of January. Spirit Airlines reached an agreement with the unions to pay the flight attendants double by Tuesday. Travelers can hope for an improved weather forecast. The airlines canceled less than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/albany-international-airport-hit-by-delays-cancellations-to-start-workweek/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

