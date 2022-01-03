Priscilla Hon can Petra Kvitova at Adelaide International: Nick Kyrgios reacts





Australian tennis may have a new star on its hands after Priscilla Hon caused a big wave at Adelaide International.

Australia’s Priscilla Hon played her career match to cause a big shock to Petra Kvitova at Adelaide International on Monday night. The unannounced 23-year-old produced thrilling tennis to beat the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-2 – her first victory over a player in the top 20. Watch Tennis live with beIN SPORTS in Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tournaments including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial> A bad thigh injury has damaged Hon’s recent seasons and the former world number 118 has dropped to 263 in the rankings. But she showed that she is more than capable of leading the world’s best players in threes against Kvitova. Hon won four of her six chances for break points and scored 32 unforced errors compared to Kvitova’s 55. The right wing showed tremendous defensive haste in an epic 27-kick rally that is an early contender for the 2022 best point. Hon was very far from the position behind the baseline, but somehow managed to chase a ball to continue the rally, only a Kvitova forehand went off a few kicks later. The other Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova could not believe her eyes, writing on Twitter: “Yes !!!! this was epic! I was shouting !!! “. After the first two tight sets, she walked away with the third set 6-2 to seal the best win of her career in Adelaide. Tennis fans were full of praise for Hon’s performance against Kvitova, which will feed the Australian Open wildcard selectors for thought ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. Nick Kyrgios was also seriously impressed. Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg wrote on Twitter: “Priscilla Hon gets the best win of her career, playing ball-to-ball to beat Petra Kvitova in Adelaide.” Journalist Monica Attard called Honi’s victory a “spectacular victory”, adding: “That is the real deal!”. It was a sensational all-time day in Adelaide for Australian women. Gavrilova, Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis won their opening matches on Monday. Read relevant topics: AdelaideNick Kyrgios

Read relevant topics: AdelaideNick Kyrgios

