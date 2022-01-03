The US, France, Russia, China and Britain pledge to stop the spread of nuclear weapons

Five world nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement that sets aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal for a world without nuclear weapons.

“We strongly believe that the further proliferation of such weapons must be prevented,” said China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, permanent members of the UN Security Council. “Nuclear weapons can never be won and must never be fought.”

The statement was issued after the latest revision of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) – which first entered into force in 1970 – was postponed from the scheduled date of January 4 to later this year due to the Covid Pandemic19 .

Leaving aside the current differences that have caused great tensions between China and Russia and their Western partners, the five world powers said they saw “avoiding war between nuclear-armed states and reducing strategic risks as our main responsibilities.”

“Since nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons – as long as they continue to exist – should serve defensive purposes, prevent aggression and prevent war,” they said in the English text. issued. from the White House.

The powers added: “Each of us aims to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent the unauthorized or unintentional use of nuclear weapons.”

The declaration also contained a commitment to abide by a key article in the NPT, under which states committed to complete nuclear disarmament in the future.

“We remain committed to our NPT obligations, including our Article 6 obligation” to a treaty on total and complete disarmament under strict control.

According to the UN, a total of 191 states have joined the treaty. The provisions of the treaty require a review of its functioning every five years.

‘Lower tensions’

The statement comes as tensions between Russia and the United States have reached peaks rarely seen since the Cold War over a gathering of troops from Moscow near the Ukrainian border.

This has raised fears that the Kremlin, concerned about the possibility of further NATO eastward expansion, is planning a new attack on its pro-Western neighbor. Fierce talks between Russia and the US on European security are expected in Geneva on January 10.

China’s rise meanwhile under President Xi Jinping has also raised concerns that tensions with Washington could lead to conflict, particularly over the island of Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to occupy it one day, by force if necessary.

Russia welcomed the declaration of nuclear powers and expressed hope that it would reduce global tensions.

“We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the adoption of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considers a summit between world nuclear powers “necessary.”

China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying that the commitment “will help boost mutual trust and replace competition between the major powers with coordination and cooperation.”

The statement also came as world powers sought to reach an agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 deal over its controversial nuclear effort, which was shattered by the U.S. withdrawal from the 2018 deal.

Washington, which has never ruled out military action against Iran, has repeatedly warned that time is running out to agree on a deal.

The NPT recognizes China, France, Russia, Great Britain and the United States as nuclear weapons powers.

However, India and Pakistan have also developed nuclear weapons, while Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, but has never formally acknowledged this.

These three states are not signatories to the NPT. North Korea, which has also developed nuclear weapons, withdrew from the NPT in 2003.

(AFP)