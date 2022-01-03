NL reports 519 new cases of COVID-19, 20th death and a Level 4 alert

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced Monday that Newfoundland and Labrador will switch to a modified version of Alert Level 4 at midnight. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador will move to a modified alarm level 4 to deal with COVID-19 record numbers to begin 2022, the provincial government announced on Monday.

The province reported 519 new cases for the seventh day in a row, a new one-day record and the 20th death associated with COVID-19, a woman in her 50s in the Central Health region. The active case load is 2,925, also a new record.

As cases of the highly transmitted variant Omicron continue to spread, the Chief of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said she believes it is inevitable that most people in the province catch COVID-19 at some point.

“I know we all think we’re done with COVID, but COVID is not over with us. Living with COVID means celebrating the good days and gathering all our courage and strength to persevere through the days of bad, “Fitzgerald said in the provincial. conference Monday afternoon.

There are 276 new cases in the Eastern Health region, 125 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, 64 in the Central Health region, 43 in the Western Health region and 11 found through private testing where the region is not known.

In the last 24 hours, 134 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 2,925 active cases. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

Slightly more than 3,300 tests have been conducted since Sunday, increasing the number of tests completed to 404,008 to date.

Fitzgerald said the increase in cases has pushed the province’s healthcare system to the brink, saying it could not resist record cases day after day.

“The reality of this virus is that it is so contagious that most people will get it, but our health care system cannot withstand the pressure of everyone getting it at the same time,” she said. At the same time, she said, it is difficult to know what the full effect of the Omicron variant will be.

“We are trying to follow a map of a road that is under construction.”

Fitzgerald said many people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, which may be as a result of the province’s high vaccination rate.

Alarm level 4

According to the modified Level 4 alarm, which takes effect at midnight and will be re-evaluated on January 17, informal gatherings are limited to 10 people, whom Fitzgerald referred to as the “close 10”. She said the purpose of reducing the number of contacts a person has is to limit the spread of the virus.

Funerals, weddings, funerals and religious gatherings are limited to 50 people or 25 percent capacity, whichever is lower. Businesses including gyms, dance studios and arenas will follow the same rules. Dance in formal gatherings is once again forbidden, except for ceremonial dances.

Retail stores, including shopping malls, can stay open at reduced capacity, while restaurants can stay open at 50 percent capacity as long as the distance between tables is maintained. Tables are limited to six people, and buffets are prohibited.

There are no changes in child care services, which can operate at full capacity, or personal care institutions, which can be opened in accordance with public health guidelines.

Bars, halls and cinemas remain closed. Fitzgerald encouraged people who are feeling the stress of the high number of cases and isolation to contact family or friends, saying people in the province are navigating the COVID-19 storm together, but in different boats.

“Feeling anxious or lonely is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of being human, as we all are.”

Health care deviations

Health care staff in the Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions are being diverted to keep in charge of the province’s pandemic response.

In a statement to CBC News, Eastern Health said more than 200 employees have been reorganized, including nurses and support staff. Staff are being used to assist with testing and vaccination, in other emergency areas where they may have previous work experience, or to fill workers in isolation.

As of Monday afternoon, about 625 healthcare workers were in isolation either because of exposure to COVID-19 or because of a positive test, according to Eastern Health CEO David Diamond, who added that the speed of Omicron’s arrival has made different experience from past waves. .

“We have had this during previous waves, but it is more intensive within the healthcare system as it is more intensive within the community,” he said.

Some healthcare staff in the Eastern Health area are being reassigned to help keep demand as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Emily Elconin / Reuters)

With the deviations come the cancellations of appointments for some patients.

In a press release Sunday evening, Eastern Health said that from Tuesday effective it will focus only on acute emergency services at healthcare locations in order to redeploy staff to help respond to the pandemic.

The health authority said emergency appointments would continue in the following areas:

Adult outpatient clinics.

Regional medicine program.

Children and women’s health.

Rehabilitation, palliative care and geriatric medicine.

Only patients whose appointments are ongoing will be contacted, Eastern Health said.

About the operation, Eastern Health said emergency, cardiac and cancer surgeries are ongoing. Patients whose procedures are progressing will be contacted.

Medical imaging is ongoing, but in these cases patients will only be contacted if their appointment is canceled.

For the health of children and women, all maternal fetal assessment units and prenatal appointments will continue. For all other appointments, patients whose appointments are ongoing will be contacted to confirm.

All appointments for radiation therapy and chemotherapy will continue. Patients will be contacted directly if there is any change in their clinic appointments, Eastern Health said.

Finally, all non-urgent appointments for outpatient laboratory services between Tuesday and Friday have been canceled, but testing and emergency laboratory services will continue. Outpatient blood collection sites are limited to emergency blood collection only, including blood testing for patients seeking INR, therapeutic drug level monitoring testing, and, for cancer care patients, monitoring of clinic profiles. cancer and other necessary tests related to cancer.

A statement from the Labrador-Grenfell region late Monday afternoon said that although there was no explosion at Labrador Health Center, the hospital had begun operating in “explosion mode” to protect staff.

Resources are being reorganized to focus on cancer care, obstetrics, dialysis, mental health, and emergency services.

The deviations also come as the province continues to deal with the effect of the cyber attack in late October on the healthcare system. Diamond said the cyber attack has pushed things back a few weeks, but professionals are working to cope with the remaining load.

“If we did not have the IT outage, most of our waste from the COVID perspective would have been taken care of by the end of December and a little by the end of March,” he said. “Now we have another sudden blow.”

Testing changes

Fitzgerald also announced changes in testing requirements and testing priority, advising anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 that is a close high-risk contact of a previous case to assume it is positive for the virus.

Anyone who is an asymptomatic close contact or who lives in a high-risk environment still needs to be tested, she said.

The province has also lifted a requirement that close contacts of a previous case be tested for the third time between days 11 and 13 of their isolation period. Fitzgerald said the waiting time from completing a test referral form to swab collection has dropped to about 48 hours, but results can take up to three days under the current provincial load.

