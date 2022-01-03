Windsor-Essex health unit to update COVID-19 data Tuesday, a day before new restrictions in Ontario





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) in southwestern Ontario will publish the first set of COVID-19 numbers for 2022 on Tuesday, but the number of cases may not accurately reflect the burden of disease in the community. Late last week, the province announced it was changing the appropriateness of the test, meaning that not everyone can get a test if they are symptomatic. In response, Ontario epidemiologists said this greatly reduces the importance of counting new daily cases as a measure of community outreach. In an effort to curb the significant spread the province has seen over the holidays with more than 16,000 new cases reported Sunday, officials announced a list of new measures Monday, including virtual classes for students starting Wednesday. In a press release Monday, WECHU said the provincial service that helps contact positive cases has been delayed “due to a high volume of cases across Ontario”. Last month, WECHU said it would move to a provincial case and contact management system that prioritizes people who are most vulnerable and at high risk. After that, he said that people who turn out positive should inform their close contacts. The WECHU said that if someone is symptomatic, has been exposed or tested positive on a rapid test or PCR by an assessment center, the person should be isolated immediately and informed of close contacts. “It is possible that you will not be contacted during your contagious period”, it is said in the notification of the health unit. In an interview with Windsor BreakfastOn Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital chief executive David Musyj said they are still seeing a steady number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. As of Monday morning, Windsor Regional Hospital has 29 patients with COVID-19, four of them in the ICU. He said they are trying to balance the break in some elective surgeries with visitor restrictions and the ongoing spread of the disease. LISTEN: Musyj talks about hospital resources Windsor Breakfast9:55Health care system With Omicron came warnings of an increase in hospitalizations. We look at how this highly contagious variant is affecting the Windsor healthcare system. Tony Doucette speaks with David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. 9:55 “We have just started to see patients affected by Omicron becoming hospitalized patients because again our hospital is a follow-up indicator of the virus moving through the system,” Musyj said. “The concern is what they are projecting over the next two to three weeks about the hospital admissions related to COVID and non-COVID and the impact it will have on our system.” Children’s testing clinic available for online booking In a press release Sunday, Windsor Regional Hospital said it has launched one new online booking system for COVID-19 testing appointments at the Ouellette Campus Assessment Center and the Emergency Pediatric Medical Assessment Clinic (PUMA) on its Met Campus. Meetings start on Tuesday and can be booked in effect now. People can also call 519-973-4443 to book appointments.

