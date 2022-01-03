



W. CONSHOCKEN, Pa., January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Cesar A. Constantino, Ph.D., business development director for Separation Technologies LLC, a Titan America business in Deerfield Beach, Florida (USA) has started his term as 2022 Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASTM International. The ASTM International Board consists of 25 executives from a range of companies, associations, universities, government agencies and other organizations worldwide. “I’m really honored to serve as chairman of the ASTM International board for 2022,” says Constantino. “For almost 125 years, ASTM has been a world-class organization leading the development of international standards and excelling in delivering related products and services. I have been fortunate to see ASTM bring together stakeholders from over 140 countries in the pursuit of ASTM’s relentless mission to help our world function better. ” he added. “Imja The aspiration is to strengthen ASTM’s global cooperation activities and expand the scope of ASTM in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals along with diversity, equity and ASTM inclusion initiatives. “Listen more from him at this video AND Standardization News Magazine article. Constantino has been with Titan America since 2005, serving as technical services manager, director of concrete technology, director of process and quality, and vice president of corporate engineering. Prior to joining Titan America, Constantino worked as a researcher and consultant on both Panama AND United States. A member of ASTM International since 2005, Constantino is an active participant in several committees, including cement (C01), concrete and concrete aggregates (C09) and durability (E60). In addition, he has contributed to the ASTM Memorandum of Understanding program at all times Latin America. Constantino participates as a liaison between ASTM International and academia, industry trade associations and building code-related institutes, and other standard development organizations. Constantino previously served as vice chairman of the board in 2021. In addition, he served as a member of the ASTM Finance and Audit Committee. Constantino has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a master’s degree in structural engineering and a doctorate in construction materials all from University of Texas at Austin. About ASTM International Committed to serving the global needs of society, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence and overall quality of life. We integrate the standards of consensus developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts and innovative services to improve lives Helping our world function better. Media requirements:Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; [email protected] BURIMI ASTM International

