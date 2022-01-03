James Fred Scott | News, Sports, Work





James Fred Scott, formerly from Blossburg, Pa., Met his Savior face to face on December 29, 2021. Jim was born and raised in New Milford, Pa .; foretold by his parents, Domenick A. and Mary R. Scott. After graduating from Blue Ridge High School, he spent a year changing his life as a Rotary Youth Exchange Foreign Exchange student at Bautista Cardona’s home in Rufino, Argentina. Upon his return to Pennsylvania, he enrolled at Penn State University, where he graduated in Spanish. He taught Spanish for almost 32 years at the South Tioga School District. In addition to teaching, he has for many years been the basketball coach for girls and boys and on the girls track. after “pension”, he spent nearly a decade teaching part-time at the New Covenant Academy. He remained active in Rotary, serving in a variety of positions, including Mansfield Rotary Club President, Youth Exchange Coordinator, and Group Study Exchange Leader; he received the Paul Harris Award in recognition of his service and dedication to Rotary International. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed traveling. He made numerous trips to Argentina, maintaining a close friendship with the Cardona family, leading student trips to Australia / New Zealand and Europe and taking his family whenever possible to visit and explore the United States and countries others. He opened his home to exchange students from different countries on several occasions and fully enjoyed telling them about Tioga County and beyond. Jim was an excellent chef, avid golfer and devoted follower of Wheaton football and Penn State football. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and eagerly awaited Wednesday evening card games with the Philosophical Society of Wednesday, as they called themselves. He left his wife of 41 years, Deborah (Davis), two children, Kathryn (Hanway) and Jesse (Aubrey), three grandchildren, Mia and Isaiah Yang and Evelyn Scott, a sister, Marianne Scott and several grandchildren . . A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Covington Baptist Church at 11:00 AM In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covington Baptist Church or Ministries of Family Life Bath Services, NY are under e Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, Pa. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

