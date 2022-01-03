International Therapeutic Solutions report positive clinical data on QuadraMune® reducing inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein





OCEANSIDE, California .– (TELI BIZNES) – Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today the positive results of a pilot clinical trial in 20 subjects. In the study, ten subjects received placebo and ten received doses twice daily of QuadraMune for seven days. Blood monocytes were extracted and treated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in vitro for three time points. Significantly decreased production of the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 was reported at all three time points. QuadraMune is a unique nutritional supplement that suppresses mortality-related inflammatory pathways from COVID-19, while at the same time inhibiting immunosuppressive enzymes such as indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase, said Dr. Thomas Ichim, co-inventor of QuadraMune and Member of the Company Board. As new variants of concern continue to emerge, we believe it is necessary to continue to explore different immune modulation strategies that potentially merge with existing vaccination efforts. Last week Therapeutic Solutions International received a notice authorizing the grant of a patent for QuadraMune COVID-19 modulating and inhibitory immunological properties1. In addition to studies conducted by us and our collaborators, independent groups have published in the reviewed literature that QuadraMune components have activity against SARS-CoV-2, which are discussed in this press release.2, said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. We are currently working with numerous colleagues to collect clinical and laboratory data to optimize dosing and ideal combination therapies. As a company, we take pride in constantly seeking to understand the operating mechanisms of our products, said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI and co-inventor of QuadraMune. To our knowledge, this is the only nutraceutical that actually modifies patients’s immune cells in order to reduce the response to yeast protein. About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on modulating immunity for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/. 1 Therapeutic Solutions patented internationally for the treatment of cancer and COVID-19 | Business Wire



2 Therapeutic Solutions International discusses claims for potential COVID-19 suppressive activity of QuadraMune ingredients from independent universities made after patent filing (yahoo.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005264/en/Therapeutic-Solutions-International-Reports-Positive-Clinical-Data-on-QuadraMune%25C2%25AE-Reduction-of-SARS-CoV-2-Spike-Protein-Induced-Inflammation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos