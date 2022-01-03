With the foreign donation license denied, the Missionaries of Charity ration food





KOLKATA, India (CNS) – Since Christmas, the Charity Missionaries have strictly rationed food and daily use items for their 600 regular beneficiaries in their home and Shishu Bhavan, a children’s orphanage. On January 2, breakfast with tea, bread and eggs was cut by an hour. “While you did one of these, my little brothers, you did it to me,” said Razia, a Charity Missionary recipient, as she waited for the nuns to give her weekly supplies. She lives with her two sick children in front of the mother’s house and says she visits St. Teresa’s grave and prays that “hard times pass”. Abdul Razzak, a 45-year-old beggar, stands outside his mother’s house wrapped in his rags. He has been there since Christmas hoping to get his share of food and medicine. Some others like him sit down with him to get their subsidy from the nuns. From the beginning of the pandemic, they got their daily meal from their mother’s house, but now, “The sisters told us we might not be able to collect food anymore,” said the patient. India’s Home Office has not approved the license of the Charity Missionaries Foreign Contribution Regulation Act due to some “negative reports”. However, the nuns do not express their disappointment with the central government action and continue the prayer and service routine. A spokeswoman for the order said the nuns are considering the lack of FCRA approval and will appeal the decision. But the uncertainty hanging over the fate of foreign donations has begun to appear in the day-to-day operations of the organization. Sister Dominic Mary, a member of the Charity Missionaries from neighboring Orissa, told the Catholic News Service that, “The Orissa state government has confirmed that their supplies will continue in these difficult times. “If other governments of the states also support us, maybe this phase will pass.” Every Friday, Chotu, 5, Abdulla, 7, Sashi, 6, Gulnaaz, 8, all who live on the streets with their mother, gather food from Shishu Bhavan. Their father is blind and lives in a makeshift wooden cart, begging the streets. In winter, their only hope for survival have been the Missionaries of Charity. They were waiting to get the woolen blankets that did not come after Christmas. “We may not get it this winter,” said their mother, Rosy. On Fridays and Sundays, the poor line up to get their share of essentials at the mother’s house. The nuns have now told them it may be difficult for them in the days to come. In India, some 6,000 NGOs – some as prominent as Oxfam – lost their FCRA licenses on January 1st. When an FCRA license is revoked, the organization may appeal to the Home Office; upon appeal the license remains valid for 180 days. This is followed by the permanent cancellation of the permit. John Dayal, a human rights activist and author, said: “The FCRA restrictions are just one way to restrict humanitarian organizations from working independently in India. “It’s a kind of constant violence played out in the streets by fools and by the government through regulations and misinformation against Christians.” Muslims have suffered similar discrimination.

