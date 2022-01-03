Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Benjamin Collins-Wood, Robert Dura, Douglas Hirn, Jared Kagan, Paul Laszlo, Matthew Parelman, Bari Steinberg, Elie Worenklein and Chen Xu have been appointed firm advisors and that Konstantin Bureiko, Selena Chis Aymeric Dumou Maddox have been appointed international advisers to the firm. Their promotions went into effect on January 1st.

Konstantin Bureiko is a member of the White Collar & Regulatory Defense Group and is based in London. His practice focuses on white-collar protection and investigations, as well as advising and representing multinational clients on EU and UK trade and financial sanctions issues. Mr. Bureiko received his LPC from BPP Law School in 2011 and his degree from Cambridge University in 2009.

Selena Chisholm is a member of the Fund / Investment Management Group and is based in London. It advises sponsors and investors on a range of investment management issues, focusing primarily on representing institutional and other investors in relation to their investments in private equity. Mrs. Chisholm received her LPC from the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice in 2001 and her degree from Oxford University in 2000.

Benjamin Collins-Wood is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on advising public and private companies, especially private equity clients, on mergers and acquisitions and other important corporate issues, including cross-border transactions, divisions and joint ventures. Mr. Collins-Wood received JD and LL.M. from Duke University School of Law me lavdi in 2013 and BA with the highest praises and unlike the University of Washington in 2009.

Aymeric Dumoulin is a member of the White Tower Defense and Regulatory Group and the International Arbitration and Disputes Group and is resident in the New York and Paris offices. His practice focuses on cross-border criminal defense, domestic and governmental investigations with multiple jurisdictions and international arbitration, particularly in the areas of money laundering, fiscal fraud, economic sanctions and export controls, anti-corruption and business and human rights. Mr. Dumoulin received his JD from the Columbia Faculty of Law in 2013 and his MA with honors from the Université Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne in 2013.

Robert Dura is a member of the Group of Financial Institutions and is based in Washington, DC. His practice focuses on compliance requirements against money laundering, trade (export sanctions and controls), and U.S. Foreign Investment (CFIUS). Mr. Dura received his M.Sc. in Law and Finance with honors from Oxford University in 2012, JD from Georgetown Law Center in 2012, Master from Georgetown University Center for Eurasian, Russian and Eastern European Studies at the Graduate School of Foreign Service in 2007 and a BA from Columbia University in 2004.

Douglas Hirn is a member of the Employee Executive Benefits and Compensation Group and is a resident of the New York office. His practice focuses on providing ERISA advice and support to private equity fund sponsors and other clients of the firm’s Investment Management Group, and advising clients on executive compensation and public company reporting practices. Mr. Hirn received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2014, his MBA from New York University Stern School of Business in 2007, and his BA from Ohio State University in 1999.

Jared Kagan is a member of the Intellectual Property Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on litigation and advising clients on a wide range of intellectual property issues, including trademarks, counterfeit advertising, publicity, copyright, and defamation. Mr. Kagan took his JD with the highest praises from the New York School of Law in 2010 and his BS from Cornell University in 2007.

Paul Laszlo is a member of the Investment Management Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on advising private equity fund sponsors on a wide range of issues, including fundraising, ongoing operational issues, co-investment, and regulatory compliance. Mr. Laszlo received his JD me lavdi from Harvard Law School in 2013 and his IA with great praise from Duke University in 2010.

Robert Maddox is a practice member of the firm’s Strategy and Data Security and White Collar & Regulatory Defense Group and is resident in the London office. His practice focuses on cyber security, privacy and data strategy, white collar protection and internal investigations. Mr. Maddox received his LPC from the College of Justice in 2011, LL.M. from the National University of Singapore in 2010 and his BA from the University of Cambridge in 2009.

Matthew Parelman is a member of the Insurance Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on advising clients on M&A insurance issues, particularly investment management agreements and M&A insurance regulations. Mr. Parelman received his JD with great praise from the University of Michigan School of Law in 2013, his Master in Russian and Eastern European Studies from the University of Michigan in 2013 and BA with the highest praises from George Washington University in 2009.

Barry Steinberg is a member of the Investment Management Group and is resident in the New York office. Its practice focuses on advising institutional sponsors and investors on private equity funds, co-investment assets and separately managed accounts covering multiple sectors and strategies including acquisition, growth capital, credit and real estate. Mrs. Steinberg received her degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law with great praise in 2012 and its BBA with the highest praises from George Washington University in 2009.

Elie Worenklein is a member of the Restructuring Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on a wide range of restructuring issues, representing debtors, lenders and creditors and handling litigation and transactional restructuring, including Chapter 11 cases and out-of-court restructuring. Mr. Worenklein received his JD from Benjamin N. Cardozo Law School in 2011 and his BS from Touro College with the highest praises in 2008.

Chen Xu is a member of the Banking Group and resides in the New York office. His practice focuses on advising banking clients on a wide range of regulatory issues, banking policies and transactions, and cryptocurrency related issues, including areas of regulatory capital, liquidity, and stress testing. Mr. Chu received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2013 and his degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 2010.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a leading law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong roots in New York. We offer effective solutions to our clients’ most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a unique collaborative approach.