Ontario considers postponing return to classroom learning by 2 weeks amid rising COVID-19





NOTE: The most up-to-date version of this story can be found here. The Ontario government is considering tougher restrictions on COVID-19 as the province continues to witness record numbers of new infections daily. Prime Minister Doug Ford’s cabinet met almost late Sunday afternoon to discuss possible measures. The meeting lasted until the evening. Read more: Ontario Cabinet meeting Sunday to discuss possible new COVID restrictions: sources Sources with knowledge of the meeting, who are not authorized to speak publicly, told Global News that the most likely scenario discussed was the suspension of classroom teaching in Ontario for the first two weeks of January. Also discussed were restrictions that could see the closure of gyms, the ban on indoor dining and additional capacity stoppers at non-essential retail locations, which currently stands at 50 per cent. The story goes down the ad Global News has contacted the Office of the Prime Minister for comments on possible new restrictions, but has not yet received a response. Trends COVID-19: There are no new restrictions in NS, but things can change very quickly, says PM

Ontario reports 13,578 new cases of COVID, more people in hospitals and ICUs Prime Minister Doug Ford will hold a press conference on the new measures on Monday at 11:00 He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health chief Dr. Kieran Moore, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenflavy and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson. The province has reported record high cases of COVID-19 in recent days with the number of people in intensive care also increasing. On Sunday, Ontario reported more than 16,700 new infections. The number of people in the ICU has also increased by 10. There are currently 224 people in intensive care with COVID-19. The story goes down the ad Read more: Ontario reports more than 16,700 new cases of COVID, number of people in intensive care increases Earlier this week, the province announced additional capacity limits for large indoor entertainment venues, limiting them to no more than 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. The government had also said that students and staff would return to school to study in person on January 5, 2022. Most classes in Ontario were originally scheduled to resume after the winter break, but were postponed two days back until January. 5 to give schools time to prepare.















2:16

Ontario Ministry of Education to ban the collection of COVID-19 case numbers





Ontario Ministry of Education to ban the collection of COVID-19 case numbers

During the announcement, Dr. Kieran Moore, provincial medical chief, said all school and licensed childcare staff will be given N95 masks as an optional alternative to medical or surgical masks. The story goes down the ad It was also said that high-quality three-layer fabric masks would be distributed free of charge to students and children in January, while continuing the acceptance of PCR testing for students and symptomatic staff. – With files by Mackay Taggart and Ryan Rocca More to come… View link » <br />

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8484921/ontario-covid-in-class-learning-delay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos