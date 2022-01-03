Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International





RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Snow caused some turbulence at Richmond International Airport on Monday. Over 40 flight cancellations and many delays caused travel headaches. About 90 flights are still scheduled to depart in these treacherous conditions, but a third of the flights scheduled for that day were canceled. RIC spokesman Troy Bell says this is the biggest weather impact they have seen in years with 42 or more flights canceled. As we go all day, the number may increase slightly because of what was being seen now, Bell said. It could have been a lot of dust, that was exactly the opposite. This has been very wet snow and very heavy snow. The crews worked tirelessly, clearing the runway, clearing aircraft ice and clearing the way so that 90 flights could still take off at one point. I have not yet seen anything rise or fall, so I will cross my fingers, said Zoe Chaaban as she waited for her parents’s flight to land. I see them lifting ice planes and moving some planes around, so maybe that’s a good sign. Bell says they did everything they could to succeed. We had snow crews here at 5am this morning when it was still raining, he said. You can not do much, you can not pre-treat the surfaces when it rains. For the leaflets, half the challenge was getting to the airport on treacherous roads. Many people who took family and friends like Zoe Chaaban made the perilous journey only to realize that the flights had been redirected. I had to come here and pick up my parents around 12 noon, said Zoe Chaaban. I drove from Glen Allen to here and it took me about 45 minutes … the plan was that yes, I would only drive 30 minutes, pick them up, 30 minutes back, but I’m still here. David Meador and Patricia Vidal revealed that their flight was delayed last night. We had to leave around 10am or something and then we were reassigned to 3pm, Vidal said. However, Vidal and Meador say they are cold weather veterans, so they are not too worried about the conditions. We’ve lived in Utah here before, so it’s just light snow for us, Meador said. RIC crews are also preparing and looking forward to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday when roads and runways could freeze and lead to even more cancellations. Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved. Send it to 12 here. Want the top NBC12 stories in your inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

