Manitoba reports 5,411 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths as of Friday





There have been 5,411 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last three days in Manitoba, according to the provincial dashboard. A record 1,721 was reported for Monday alone. More than 70 percent of cases as of Monday are in the Winnipeg health region, which reached 1,226. Sharing the rest of Monday’s case load includes 155 in the southern health region, 136 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 115 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and 89 in the northern health region. orthe breakdown of recent cases by vaccination status can be seen in an interactive charton the government website. The last six deaths involved three people from the Winnipeg region, two from the southern region and one from Mount Prairie, according to provincial panels and COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Manitoba caused by the virus is now 1,398. The provincial government did not release a news release on Monday detailing the latest cases and deaths, so there is no information on specific days of deaths that have occurred since Friday. There is also no data on the gender or age of the deceased. There are now 15,318 active cases in the province, up from 9,924 on Friday. This has also boosted the provincial test positivity rate to 37.9 percent, from 30.7 on Friday. There is no update to the rate in Winnipeg, which was 32.2 percent on Friday. A total of 228 people are in hospital (an increase of 36) with COVID-19, including 32 in intensive care units (an increase of two from Friday). As of last Friday, 85 percent of qualified Manitobans had received one dose of one coronavirus vaccine, 78.5 percent had two doses, and 23.5 percent had received the third vaccine. says the provincial vaccine panel . Suitability for first and second dosesnow includes any person aged five and over. Every person 18 years of age and older is entitled to a third dose if there has been a sufficiently long interval since taking the second dose. The total number of doses administered in the province is now 2,474,444 with another 2,571 scheduled to be given on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-reports-covid19-cases-jan3-1.6302675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

