The five global powers pledge to avoid nuclear conflict

Five world powers have agreed to work together to stop the further proliferation of nuclear weapons and to avoid nuclear conflict, according to a joint statement.

“We strongly believe that further proliferation of such weapons should be prevented,” said the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States, collectively known as the P5.

“We affirm that a nuclear war can not be won and should never be fought,” the countries added.

Monday’s statement from the P5 countries comes as tensions escalate between Western countries and Moscow over the gathering of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine. Relations between the US and China are also strained due to disputes such as alleged human rights abuses by Beijing, disputes over the South China Sea and Chinese military flights near Taiwan.

Despite the tensions, the five nuclear powers said they saw “avoiding war between states with nuclear weapons and reducing strategic risks” as “their main responsibilities”.

The statement came after a planned review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty on Tuesday was postponed to later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five world powers said they were committed to a key article in the treaty, which calls on countries to work towards full disarmament of nuclear weapons in the future.

The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the statement.

“We hope that, in the current difficult international security conditions, the adoption of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions,” the statement said.

Monday’s statement also comes as diplomats resume talks aimed at reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018, saying it was not tough enough on Iran and reinstated US sanctions. Iran retaliated a year later by publicly exceeding the limits of nuclear activity agreed upon as part of the 2015 deal. President Joe Biden has said he wants to honor the deal again if Iran does the same.

The US has repeatedly warned that the time is running out for Iran to agree to a new deal.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence-France Presse.