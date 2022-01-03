Fighting intensifies in eastern Colombia; at least 16 killed





BOGOTA, Colombia – At least 16 people were killed in Colombia this weekend and dozens were forced to flee their homes as fighting between rebel groups intensified in the eastern state of Arauca, the Colombian Human Rights Ombudsman said on Monday. . The killings mark a setback for the Colombian government, which was able to reduce homicide rates in much of the country following a 2016 peace deal with the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces. But it is now struggling to control violence in the country’s rural pockets where smaller rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations are fighting for smuggling routes, coca fields, illegal mines and other assets. Arauca is home to some of Colombia’s largest oil wells and is also traversed by a pipeline that is regularly attacked by rebel groups stealing its oil. State borders with Venezuela and drug trafficking groups have been fighting for its smuggling routes for decades. In a statement Monday, the Colombian military said the latest outbreak of violence was sparked by fighting between the National Liberation Army guerrilla group and former FARC members who refused to join the peace deal. The military said the two groups are currently fighting for dominance over drug-trafficking areas. Juan Carlos Villate, a human rights officer in the town of Tame, told Colombia Blu Radio that he received reports of civilians being dragged from their homes and executed Sunday by members of armed groups. Villate said there were reports of 50 people missing and 27 killed over the weekend. The United Nations Office for Human Rights in Colombia said on its Twitter account that it was monitoring the situation and called on armed groups in the region to respect international humanitarian law. Arauca last year hosted hundreds of refugees who fled neighboring Venezuela after fighting between the Venezuelan army and split FARC groups also operating on the Venezuelan side of the border. President Ivan Duque said Monday he would send more troops to the area and increase surveillance flights to eavesdrop on armed groups and monitor their activity along the border with Venezuela. “Duque accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of offering shelter to some of these rebel groups and said Colombia would fight them with all its might.” While the overall homicide rate in Colombia has dropped since the signing of the peace agreement, killings and forced relocations have also increased in some rural pockets of the country previously dominated by the FARC and where smaller groups, including the ELN, are fighting now for him. territorial control. ELN guerrillas launched peace talks with the Colombian government in 2017, but they broke down after an attack on a police academy that killed 23 people.

