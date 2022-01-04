



January 3, 2022 IBA(Ion Beam Applications SA, EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for cancer treatment, announced a new contract to install a Proteus A[1]Proton Therapy Solution with Proton International Arkansas LLC a joint venture formed by Proton International, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Baptist Health, and Children of Arkansas. The solution will be located in the three-story Radiation Oncology center, which is under construction and part of UAMS Cancer Institute Winthrop P. RockefellerThe Proteus ONE system will be equipped with a pencil scan (PBS), conical tomography (CBCT), patient positioning gloves and a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA. Dosimetry America, Inc. The contract includes a long-term operating and maintenance agreement to be provided by the IBA, with Proton International LLC expecting to begin treating patients by 2023. The typical end-user price for a Proteus ONEsystem with a 10-year maintenance contract typically ranges between $ 40-50 million. The IBA has received the first payment and will launch revenue recognition in 2021. Olivier Legrain, IBA Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to sign this new contract with Proton International Arkansas LLC, bringing accelerated access to proton therapy for cancer patients in Arkansas. The US is of strategic importance. key to our business and this latest contract strengthens our leading position in this market, being our 7th Proteus ONE system and the 19th proton therapy system generally sold in the country.We look forward to supporting the University of Arkansas for Medical Science, Baptist Health and Arkansas Children on their mission to bring this much needed technology to the state and we are pleased to welcome them to the IBA Campus[2], the largest community of proton therapy experts. “ “UAMS is excited to be in partnership with the IBA and to bring this advanced technology to patients in Arkansas, making it easier for those who need access to this highly effective treatment,” the UAMS Chancellor said. Cam Patterson, MD, MBA“This is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Arkansas.” “This collaboration enables children in Arkansas to have access to this life-saving therapy,” he said. Marcy Doderer, President and CEO of Arkansas Childrens. “We are proud to work on this exciting initiative that provides the most advanced care and improves the quality of life for the children and families we serve.” Providing better patient care and responding to the changing health needs of the local Arkansas community is essential to the Baptist Healths mission, a value that is truly reinforced by this partnership and the delivery of such innovative cancer treatment technology . “thaTroy Wells, President and CEO of Baptist Health. Chris Chandler,The Chief Executive Officer of Proton International, said: “Following the successful completion of two IBA projects in Royal Oak and the Netherlands, the Proton International team is pleased to be working with our partners in Arkansas to bring this important technology to the citizens of in the Netherlands and the surrounding region. “ For more information: www.iba-worldwide.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itnonline.com/content/iba-and-proton-international-sign-contract-proteus-one-proton-therapy-solution-arkansas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

