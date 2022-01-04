International
International Vaccine Institute for Covid Vaccines
A COVID-19 immunization card holder is delivered to a COVID-19 immunization clinic showing up at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on December 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
If 2021 would be the year of vaccine development, 2022 would be a year marked by vaccinations and booster injections, according to a leading expert.
“2022 will be the year of vaccination either primary for people who have not been vaccinated, or booster vaccinations for those of us who have done it,” said Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to to research. on vaccines for poor countries.
Hopefully it will also mark the year when anti-Covid drugs will come to the fore and make treatment more effective, Kim told CNBC “Road Signs in Asia” on Monday.
In late December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 for emergency use, marking a milestone in the battle against the coronavirus that has killed more than 5.4 million people worldwide since its onset. end of 2019.
Pfizer Covid Oral Treatment Pill, called Paxlovid, was the first oral antiviral drug to be cleared for emergency use in the US Another was Merck antiviral pill known as molnupiravir which was approved for use in adults with Covid. mild to moderate at risk of severe disease.
As 2021 was drawing to a close, the most broadcast variant of omicron appeared and cases worldwide have increased in recent weeks.
Last week, the number of cases in the US reached a record high. New day cases nationwide were at a seven-day record average of more than 265,000 as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It surpassed the previous high of about 252,000 average daily cases set on January 11 last year, the data showed.
In Asia, South Korea said Friday it would extend restrictions following a rise in severe Covid infections.
Getting vaccines for those in need
The top priority in 2022 is to get vaccines for people in need, especially those in the poorest countries who have limited access to them, Kim said.
“A really critical point to make omicron is not omega and we will see mutants and additional disturbing variants, and hopefully become fairer in the use of vaccines,” he said.
“More and more, offers [of vaccines] will not be the issue. The question will be: Who can get that vaccine in the arms of people who need vaccination. “This will be the key to 2022, people will be vaccinated,” Kim said, adding that there are “a significant number of people” in low-income countries who have not received a single dose of the vaccine.
About 58.3% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, but only 8.5% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to Our World in Data.
The world needs to address the ‘diagnostic gap’
Kim also highlighted a so-called “diagnostic gap” in the Covid-19 diagnostic phase.
“This means that in lower-income countries, they do not do as many tests and definitely do not do as many sequences,” he said. Such attempts at genomic sequencing of coronavirus case samples help to trace new variants.
He added that countries need to become “much better at addressing” such a division.
“It is the ranking of variants from around the world that allows scientists to know if a disturbing new variant is emerging,” Kim said. “Getting caught as soon as possible is essential if we want to open up, because we know that air travel spreads the coronavirus quite efficiently.”
