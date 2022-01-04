International
Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions
The Ontario government has released several new COVID-19 public health measures that include moving schools online, closing and capacity restrictions for businesses as the province struggles to stem the spread of Omicron.
Students and staff will not return to personal tutoring this week. Schools will switch to distance learning starting Wednesday for at least two weeks.
“All publicly funded and private schools will switch to distance learning from January 5 to at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations,” the government said.
However, school buildings will be open to childcare operations, including emergency childcare and personal instruction for students with special needs who may not be able to learn remotely.
The move comes after Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore, just a few days ago, on Thursday, said the students will be back in class after the holiday break. He gave a two-day extension so that schools and parents could prepare.
But as of Monday, Prime Minister Doug Ford said students will not be in the classroom and will start learning virtually in 2022.
Ford made the announcement along with Moore, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenflavy and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson.
Ontario implements more capacity constraints, closures for businesses
Ford also released some new measures and capacity constraints for Ontario businesses, starting Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:01 p.m. These measures will be in force for at least 21 days (until January 26):
There will be no more in-house dinners in restaurants.
Outdoor dining with restrictions is allowed, as well as options for getting food and traveling by car.
The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 22:00 and consumption on the premises must end at 23:00. There are exceptions for sending and taking out.
The gyms have been ordered to close. This includes any indoor sports and recreational environment, with the exception of athletes training for the Olympics or Paralympics and other selected athletes.
All retail outlets and public libraries will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Food courts in shopping malls will be required to close.
Personal care services will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
Indoor meetings and public events organized indoors will be limited to five people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.
Indoor meeting and event spaces are closed with limited exceptions, but outdoor spaces are allowed to remain open with restrictions.
Indoor weddings, funerals and other religious services are limited to 50 percent of the capacity of the designated room. Outdoor services are limited in the number of people who can carry two meters of physical distance.
The province orders the closure of the following venues: concert venues, theaters, cinemas, museums, galleries, zoos, science centers, monuments, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and water parks, tourist services and guides , rural exhibitions, festivals, indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues.
Where possible, employers should ask employees to work from home, unless the nature of their job requires them to be on the ground.
A full list of new measures and restrictions can be found here.
The province is calling the new measures “time-limited” and a “Modified Second Step of the Reopening Roadmap,” a similar model first seen in the spring / summer of 2021 when Ontario emerged from the third wave.
COVID-19: Ontario introduces numerous new restrictions to help curb Omicron spread
Also starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, the province is reaffirming that hospitals are banning all non-urgent and non-urgent surgeries and products to maintain the health care system.
The government said the directive is due to the highly infectious variant of Omicron, which has infected Ontarians to an unprecedented rate.
Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson said a typical week would have about 8,000 to 10,000 of those surgeries that would be affected by this break.
“We’re going to be hit like a tsunami,” Ford said Monday. “I also said impact holder because some people do not understand the volume that is going to hit us.”
Evidence tells us that about one percent of people taking Omicron will end up in hospital, Ford said. Our public health experts tell us that we can see hundreds of thousands of cases every day. One hundred percent of hundreds of thousands is too many young patients to be treated in our hospitals.
On Monday, Ontario reported 13,578 new cases with 16,714 on Sunday and a record 18,445 new cases on Saturday, as daily case counts continue to remain at unprecedented levels.
Hospitalizations and those in the ICU are increasing with the increase of cases. For example, a week ago the total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were 480 and on Monday reached 1232. Those with COVID in the ICU were at 176 last Monday and are now at 248 this Monday.
The province said with such a rapid increase in cases that even hospitalizations will increase rapidly.
“For example, 50,000 cases a day would mean 500 hospitalizations a day, which is greater than the peak of 265 daily hospitalizations last spring, when hospitals were under considerable strain during the third wave of the pandemic. “, Said the government. .
